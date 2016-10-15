Migno to start from Moto3 pole in Motegi as Ono penalised

Despite physically finishing as the second fastest rider after Moto3 Qualifying at the Twin Ring Motegi where the world championship class are competing in the 15th round of the season at the Motul grand Prix of Japan, Migno will start the race from pole as Honda Team Asia rider Hiroki Ono was penalised.

Ono penalised for dawdling on track

The Japanese rider had set a new lap record when he claimed pole position initially at his home track. The Twin Ring Motegi was designed and built by Ono’s manufacturer Honda as testing ground and became part of the MotoGP calendar in 1999.

Ono however has since been penalised three grid positions by race control for riding too slow on track, a penalty that has been handed out to several riders previously during the season. This means he will start from fourth on the grid leading the second row and that a KTM will lead the Moto3 class as things get underway.

Migno promoted to pole position in Motegi

This has all worked to the advantage of Sky Racing Team VR46 rider Andrea Migno who has in turn earned his first Moto3 pole position of his career. His time of 1:56.529, which was initially just 0.086 seconds slower than Ono’s record breaking pace, was enough to do the job.

Migno described how he was “reaping the rewards of hard work”. He identified how he has previously qualified second on the grid in Mugello, Assen, Brno and now Motegi, but the penalty has obviously changed that.

Migno happy and hopeful ahead of the 15th round of the season

The Italian is “very happy” with how day two of the Japanese meeting went, he said it was “a great day for the whole team”. The Italian is hoping to “do well in the race”.

The KTM rider is currently 20th In the Moto3 championship as he has earned 47 points so far this season. Success in Motegi could lead to an extensive jump up the championship table should he use the advantage received after Qualifying to his benefit.