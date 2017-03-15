New Monster Yamaha Tech 3 thrived in Qatar

The new line-up for the French, Monster Tech 3 Yamaha team continued to impress as they adapt to life in the MotoGP. Jonas Folger in particular, and 2016 double Moto2 champion, Johann Zarco, collected a great set of results at the final of the off-season IRTA tests at the Losail international Circuit in Qatar.

First experience of MotoGP bike in Qatar for the rookies

At the floodlit track, which both riders have experience of from competing here with the Moto2 class, they completed three days of testing. The focus for the duo, as well as continuing to come to terms with the attributes of a MotoGP bike, rather than the 600cc Honda they are used to, was to ensure that the machinery is ready ahead of the opening race of the season in a few weeks’ time.

Folger retains title as quickest rookie

Folger got a fantastic start to the test, and quickly claimed his spot as the fastest rookie on track. With a fastest time of 1:55.640, on lap 27 out of 37 completed on the opening day, he finished sixth overall, which not only placed him as the fastest rookie, but he also ended up as the second fastest Yamaha rider as he finished a spot above nine times world champion, Valentino Rossi (Movistar Yamaha).

His time was 0.821 seconds slower than that of the quickest man on track, Andrea Dovizioso (Ducati Team), but just 0.461 seconds slower than the quickest Yamaha rider, Maverick Vinales.

Folger felt good immediately

Speaking of how it was the first time he had experienced the Losail track on a MotoGP bike, he claimed to “feel really good immediately” saying it was, ”not just on the Yamaha but also with regards to the track itself”. He also felt that the “Michelin tyres are working well” which meant they were “able to get up to speed quickly” before they went on and continued their “solid work”.

Discussing the agenda for the first day, he explained how he and the team “began to set up the M1 a bit” and he ventured out on both bikes which he felt was “useful” as when they completed the Phillip Island test a month previous, they “did not completely decide which one would be better” for him. By the end of the day he was sure of the bike they would use, and planned to continue on with it on the second day.

Overall, he felt it was “a great day” and he was left feeling “happy with how [they] commenced proceedings” in Qatar. He said, “We will aim to maintain this positive start and gather as much information as possible when I get back on track.”

Fantastic third for Folger on day two

Another fantastic performance from Folger saw him progress up to third on the timesheet as he set a fastest time of 1:54.917. On lap 28 out of 41, he became one of the only three riders to break through the 1:55 minutes barrier. He made it a Yamaha one-two-three finishing behind the factory riders, Vinales and Rossi; his time was just 0.185 seconds of that set by the Italian.

Analysing “another good day” he again was left feeling “very happy” as he knew they “made constant steps forward”; he explained that “even if they are small, [they] always seem to be making progress”. At the beginning of the second day he confirmed that he and his team “confirmed some settings”, that were a priority and “things improved with the bike”.

Later on, he explained how he “ran a half race simulation for 12 laps at the end of the session in order to raise [his] confidence a bit” on a full tank of petrol; something he felt was “important to do after the fall” he experienced in Phillip Island. He found that it “went well” and that he was able to “run quick and consistent times at the end of it”. It meant they ended the second day feeling “pleased” with what they accomplished.

Testing a big success for Folger in Qatar

Again on the third and final day of testing in Qatar, Folger was able to improve his fastest time, although he did drop a few places in the rankings. Finishing seventh quickest with a time of 1:54.807 on lap 45 out of 53 completed on day two, he was just 0.477 seconds slower than fastest man of the test Vinales after he improved his own time by 0.110 seconds. It meant he finished the test as the second fastest Yamaha rider overall.

He felt that they were able to "keep the momentum going” through to the final day which enabled them to complete “another positive test in Qatar”; he felt “ready to start the season”. He confirmed that their “priority” was to run a race simulation which they left until the end of the day. He spoke of how it was “very good” for the team as they “ran some really consistent lap times and the engine mappings that [they] prepared worked as [they] expected them to”.

He thought that it was “interesting to see how the tyres performed” and he felt he “gained some solid experience” which meant he now has “more of an idea about what to expect in a Grand Prix”.

Folger analyses the final IRTA test before his debut season

Analysing the whole test he personally thought he had “learnt a lot” and in turn “built up more confidence with the bike again”, saying he found this “especially in the simulation” when he “rode safely”. He said, “This was very important because the fall at Phillip Island test when [he] was doing a long run made [him] lose some confidence.” He has ended up feeling that he is able to “understand the Yamaha better” and in particular mentioned “when the conditions are changing” as he feels he “can adapt well”.

Now he looks forward to the opening race of the season, his first as an official MotoGP rider, saying, “We will see what I can do on the race weekend because it’s a different story altogether when compared to testing but overall, the team and I can be very happy about the preparation that we have done this winter.”

Zarco equally as impressive in Qatar test

For the double Moto2 champion, Zarco, although his results weren’t as obviously successful as Folger’s, they were still fantastic achievements in their own right. On the opening day, he finished just three places and 0.65 seconds slower than Folger in sixth with a time of 1:55.705; therefore making it all fours Yamahas in the top 10.

Discussing his “first night in Qatar” he was “happy to be back on the Yamaha and working again” after a months’ break since the Phillip Island test. He immediately felt that his “feeling on the bike [was] already more positive” than it was then, and he felt at Qatar he “had more references”.

As he was “just doing [his] job” he found his “times continued to get better” which meant he was able to “move up the field” which he found to be “pleasing”. He confirmed that he is still working on his “riding style” so that he can “get the best out of the M1”, still he felt that they “have a very high potential as the bike’s grip and it’s behaviour when it enters the corners is encouraging”.

This in turn he said meant he was able to focus on “improving [himself] on every lap”. He feels that once he is “at that level” that he is confident with, that then they will “begin to adjust the bike more thoroughly”. Still, he felt on that first day that they were able to make “some advances with the Yamaha” and that he already managed to alter his style so they were “able to finish in a solid way”.

Further improvements for the Frenchman

And that he did as although he dropped a position on the timesheet to 10th, he was still able to reduce his time by 0.351. On lap 31 out of the 45 he completed he set a time of 1:55.354 seconds once again making it all four Yamaha riders in the top 10. His time left him less than two tenths behind the likes of 2016 MotoGP champion, Marc Marquez (Repsol Honda).

Describing the second day as “interesting but positive overall” he confirmed that he again worked on the Yamaha and himself, but he felt that “things went better” as he “felt more comfortable which allowed [him] to ride faster and more consistent lap times” which he found to be “encouraging”.

Learning about the Michelin tyres, he felt more aware that “in order to ride a fast lap” he needs to “make the most of the tyre on the opening laps”. Reflecting on past performances he said, “I don’t always do this and although I feel good after the tyre has completed a bit of distance, I know that I need to push as soon as I get out on the track”.

Zarco completes the Qatar IRTA test in ninth

Once again, on the final concluding day, Zarco was able to make his way back up to ninth where he finished the time overall. His time of 1:54.900 not only helped him to get through the 1:55 minute barrier, but it was also an impressive 0.454 seconds faster once again; his time meant he finished just 0.093 seconds behind his teammate, Folger.

He concluded that the final day of the test went really well for him, and he was left feeling “excited about returning to the track soon” for the start of his rookie season in the premier class. He confirmed that he “completed a race simulation” which allowed him to “gain valuable knowledge about the bike’s behaviour changes over 22 laps”.

Although he said he “may not have been super-fast”, he found the experience to me “the most significant thing” and noted that he was also “consistent” with his lap times. He felt his “confidence improved throughout the three days” which he was “really happy about”. He also mentioned how he “made the most of the soft tyre by setting a solid lap time and ending up in a good position”.

Zarco's overall thoughts on his final test before MotoGP debut

Analysing the whole test he felt they “completed it in a very positive way” and was left feeling that he could “start the race week on a better level”. He also felt that he was able to “understand more about the high level of potential that the Yamaha has”.

The fact that he “finished close to some of the top riders” he said gave him “further motivation”, and he continued by praising his new teammate saying, “It’s great that Jonas was so quick because we are both competitive and can grow together.”

His plan before the season gets underway soon, was to “go home and do some training, stay calm, and then wait for the race weekend” where he aims to “do a good job”.