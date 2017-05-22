MotoGP: What a weekend for Miller

For Australian MotoGP rider, Jack Miller with the Estrella Galicia 0,0 Marc VDS team, he will probably remember the fifth round of the 2017 season at the HJC Helmets Grand Prix de France as “that weekend”.

What a weekend for Miller!

It was that weekend, where he returned to the top of the timesheets; as he proved his skill again in mixed conditions. That weekend where he was clearly having a ball as he pulled a wheelie to celebrate his fast lap during Free Practice 1. That weekend where he had that incredibly awkward moment with the cameraman in his pits as he must have wondered, “Why the hell is this dude still pointing that thing at me?”