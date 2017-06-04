Moto3: Maiden victory for Migno in Mugello

After many holdups and delaying tactics took place during Free Practice and Qualifying, riders received penalties ahead of the Gran Premio d’Italia Oakley Moto3 race meaning that the grid was altered before things got underway.

Martin penalised ahead of the race

Pole position man, who topped Qualifying the day before, Jorge Martin (Del Conca Gresini Moto3) received a 12 grid positions penalty that instead saw him start from 13th on the grid, four rows back. This meant that 12 riders benefited and moved up one position.

It meant that on pole instead was British rider, John McPhee (British Talent Team). He was joined on the front row by championship leader, Joan Mir (Leopard Racing) and Fabio Di Giannantonio (Del Conca Gresini Moto3), meaning that it was all Honda on the front row. Further down the field rookie, Kaito Toba (Honda Team Asia) also received a penalty that saw him start from the very back of the grid having qualified down in 28th.

Bulega fastest during the warm up

Fastest during the morning warm-up session, Nicolo Bulega (Sky Racing Team VR46) was to start from fourth on the grid ahead of Juanfran Guevara (RBA ROE Racing Team) and second fastest during the warm-up, Romano Fenati (Marinelli Rivacold Snipers) started from sixth.

Moto3 masterclass took place in Mugello

The 250cc class lined up on the Autodromo del Mugello grid which was under cloud cover for the first time throughout the weekend. It meant that although the air temperature was similar as it became more humid, the ground temperature was significantly lower compared to the day before. The lights went out, and the race got underway and what proceeded was a full on charge 20 times around the Italian circuit by riders who proved their talents.

Di Giannantonio led the pack into the first corner but his lead was not to last. In true Moto3 style, the lead changed on several occasions, sometimes two or three times throughout a lap Fenati took the lead at one point, as did Martin who amazingly made his way up from the fifth row by the fourth lap, Andrea Migno (Sky Racing Team VR46) had a go, as did the like of Mir, Darryn Binder (Platinum Bay Real Estate) and Ramirez.

No time to lose any concentration

It was crazy, to the point that if you looked away for the briefest of moments, you would miss a great deal. Each and every one of the riders on track proved that they deserve to be there as they demonstrated their skill and expertise lap after lap.

Most laps, the start-finish straight saw several changes. Usually with the Moto3 class, the rider leading into the final turn usually found themselves at the back of the group that followed. However in Mugello, the straight is so long that they would go backwards, but then would use the slipstream of those who overtook them to get back to the front.

Some riders made slight breaks, but were soon caught

On occasion some riders were able to break away by a bike length or so, however they were soon caught as the hole in the air that they punched was always a hindrance. It meant that throughout the race, the whole class charged around as one whole massive group.

There was no telling who was going to win as riders that found themselves even a third of the way through the field, were able to soon enough make their way to the front to challenge for the lead. It was four, five, six and sometimes seven a breast into certain corners. How they made it through without incident was almost miraculous.

Incidents during the race

Some riders were less fortunate however. Wildcard rider, Edoardo Sintoni (3570-MTA) was forced to retire after seven laps on his debut in the Moto3 class. Jules Danilo (Marinelli Rivacold Snipers) crashed out after he was shunted on lap 10 and ran on at turn five of the track. After coming close to the tyre wall, he was left lying in the gravel on his back.

Darryn Binder ended up coming into Ayumu Sasaki (SIC Racing Team) who tripped over one another causing them to both run wide but somehow they managed to save it and continue on without their momentum being significantly spoiled. It highlighted how sensitive their reactions are at this level, not only of those involved in the incidents, but those who narrowly avoided becoming involved.

Unfortunately for Albert Arenas (Aspar Mahindra Moto3) and Tatsuki Suzuki (SIC58 Squadra) who was at one point challenging for the lead in second during the opening laps, their race also came to an abrupt end on the final lap preventing them from finishing the race.

Migno collects maiden win in Mugello

After starting from 12th on the grid, and remaining placed as far back throughout the race, it was Migno who emerged successful as he had the perfect drive out of the final corner despite coming under significant pressure from the likes of Di Giannantonio. The Italian, who made a strong start to the weekend at his home round, collected his maiden victory in the class. The celebrations began, for him, the team and the 98,000 fans that surrounded the circuit.

Di Giannantonio, who looked like a strong contender throughout the race finished in second having being pipped to the line by Migno by 0.037 second. They were joined on the podium by Spanish rider, Juanfran Guevara (RBA ROE Racing Team) who finished the race 0.166 seconds behind leader Migno.

Binder misses out on the podium by a small fraction of time

Darryn Binder just missed out on the podium finishing fourth ahead of Aron Canet (Estrella Galicia 0,0) and British rider McPhee in sixth. Championship leader Mir was seventh ahead of the highest placed rookie, Sasaki in eighth. Ramirez finished ninth ahead of Bulega who was 10th on home ground. Enea Bastianini (Estrella Galicia 0,0) was 11th ahead of Bo Bendsneyder (Red Bull KTM Ajo), Fenati,Philipp Oettl (Sudmetal Schedl GP Racing) and Martin who collected the championship points available.

Mir remains the championship leader

Regarding the championship, Mir remains the leader on 08 points ahead of second place man Canet on 74. Just three points behind after finishing second in Mugello, Di Giannantonio is third with 71 points. Fenati is now joint fourth with Migno after his win brought him level. Guevara is eighth ahead of Ramirez and Bastianini who complete the top 10.