Moto3: Mugello results in Migno's first podium

The Moto3 race at the Autodromo del Mugello was incredibly intense. Over 20 250cc engines powered round the Italian track in unison like a train, at several overtaking hotspots, mainly on the straights and at the end of them, where so many riders changed positions at once that it proved incredibly difficult to report on it in all honesty.

Incredible masterclass from the Moto3 class in Mugello

The race was fascinating to watch with so much skill, commitment and concentration that my only recommendation would be to find a way to watch it... as soon as you can! There was no telling who was going to win, as several riders made their way to the front of the pack, only to find them constantly battling to stay at the front should any overtaking opportunity occur.

The race took place in Italy, and the class is made up 11 Italians, many Spaniards, a hungry Brit and other riders who were all desperate to be on that podium. Finishing off the podium but near the front was practically like a win, because to maintain that pace and stay on was an achievement in itself.

Andrea Migno collects maiden victory and on home turf

Andrea Migno won in Mugello. The Sky Racing Team VR46 rider collected his first ever victory and pulled it off on home turf. There was such delight and lots of emotion from him, the 98,000 plus fans (that were mostly Valentino Rossi fans and therefore Migno fans), Rossi, and all of the Sky Racing Team VR46 team. They knew they had achieved something great and the atmosphere in parc ferme and on the podium proved that.

Despite being strong on the opening day of Free Practice, Migno experienced some issues that meant he could only manage qualifying 13th on the grid. Pole position man, Jorge Martin (Del Conca Gresini Moto3) was penalised before the race and had to start 12 places back in 13th, which meant the Italian was bumped forward a row starting from 12th instead.

The 250 from Mugello left at 10:00 hours GMT

When the race got underway, or the 250cc train left the station, he began recovering positions six laps in; crossing the line he was up to sixth. He took a turn in leading the race on the following lap before being swallowed up and spat out in seventh. He lost more positions, but recovered the, gradually and on lap 17 of 21 he was back up to fourth.

He went backwards again, but there were so many changes that towards the final lap he was back at the front battling with Fabio Di Giannantonio (Del Conca Gresini Moto3). It was elbows at dawn as they looked like they gained a slight break from the rest of the back, and despite Di Giannantonio’s efforts on the final drive out of the final corner, Migno held him at bay and collected his win.

Di Giannantonio and Guevara complete podium in Mugello

He finished just 0.037 seconds ahead of Di Giannantonio in second, and they were joined on the podium by Juanfran Guevara (RBA BOE Racing Team) who was just 0.166 seconds behind race winner, Migno. The first 21 riders in the race were covered by 3.476 seconds with nine of them finishing within a second of the Italian.

Pulling up at the side of the road to congratulate Migno, Di Giannantonio demonstrated how close this paddock are; not just on the track either. He celebrated with Migno track side, before Migno returned to the pits where he was mobbed by fans, Rossi, his team and everyone else who was ecstatic that he had earned his win in Italy for KTM.

Migno’s most beautiful day of his life

Migno described his first victory, and at Mugello as “the most beautiful day of [his] life” and that there were “not any other words to describe this moment”. He described his first Moto3 career win in Mugello in front of an “incredible audience” as a “dream that goes beyond all expectations”.

He admitted that it was a ”tough weekend” when discussing the Free Practice sessions but then during the warm-up session on the morning of the race something turned. Explaining how “before the race [they] always talk about what [they] would like to do”, then after being coached through the race by his pit crew he “continued to push”.

He described the final lap of the race as “eternal” as he found he was “in the lead” but then he “came out to Di Giannantonio at the first corner”. He explained that it is “difficult at Mugello to cut the finish line from this first position”. However he believed in himself and pulled it off.

He described the “excitement of the return trip was special”. He spoke of how he “cried” and “shouted”. He went on to thank his family or their support, the team for their “constant and amazing work” and the VR46 Riders Academy that “follows [them] step by step”. He then went on to give a special dedication to late rider, Marco Simoncelli and Nicky Hayden who passed away recently.

Gentleman Di Giannantonio has best racing weekend of career in Mugello

Di Giannantonio got a deserved podium after he qualified from second but started from pole after his teammate was penalised. He was consistent throughout, and on some occasions looked like he was dominating the field and the pace, but he was unable to get his break despite pushing so hard on his Honda.

The Italian, born in Rome revealed that his “idea was to be second entering the last turn” and to go and “get the slipstream from Migno”. He found he was where he wanted to be and “did everything right” but he also found that Migno was “super quick” and so he “couldn’t overtake him before the line”.

He said that it had been an “extremely good weekend nevertheless” for both the team and himself. Talking about how it is his “third podium this year” he admitted that they “really wanted to be competitive here” and said they “did it from start to finish”. He concluded by declaring the race weekend in Mugello as being the “best racing weekend of [his] career so far”.

Maiden Moto3 podium for Guevara in Mugello

Guevara has had a podium owed to him for a long time. The KTM rider has been involved in many battles at the front of that pack on many occasions, and this time round got to reap the benefits of his hard work.

Talking about his first ever Moto3 podium he was “really happy” especially as he went on to describe Mugello as a “tough track where it isn’t that easy to overtake”; but from what we saw, they made it look a doddle!

He too described it as an “intense race” noting that the “front group was huge” and knew it was “incredible to achieve this result”. He explained how it was “difficult to reach the first positions” as he noted that they were “all very fast”.

Talking about the closing stages when he “ended up with Migno and Di Giannantonio” he explained how he did his “best to stay with them and on the last lap tried to win the race on the final straight”, however he found that he “slipstream was not enough”.

Overall he found it to be a “very positive weekend” and explained that they are leaving Italy “looking forward to fighting again for Sundays like this”. He then also concluded by thanking his team, family, sponsors and club, and with his team went on to “congratulate them for this first podium.”