Canadian GP: Vettel puts Ferrari in top spot heading into Qualifying

Sebastian Vettel topped the final Formula 1 practice session for the Canadian Grand Prix, with Kimi Raikkonen making it a Ferrari 1-2.

Vettel completed 19 laps on his way to an ultra-soft tyre time of 1:12.572s, which was quicker than Raikkonen's sister SF70-H by 0.292s.

Behind the two Ferraris, Lewis Hamilton followed first in first practice, second in the second session by ending up third quickest, 0.354s slower than Vettel's benchmark time.

Max Verstappen recovered from a transmission failure in second practice to split the two Mercedes of Hamilton and Valtteri Bottas to take fourth quickest, just under half a tenth slower than Hamilton.

Nico Hulkenberg raised a few eyebrows with sixth quickest in his Renault, narrowly pipping Felipe Massa in the Williams for best of the rest, while Daniel Ricciardo put 35 laps on the board, the legacy of his engine failure in practice yesterday afternoon.

The top 10 was rounded out by Esteban Ocon's Force India and Toro Rosso's Carlos Sainz Jr.

Mercedes and Ferrari go different ways

In the first part of the final 60 minutes of practice, Ferrari chose to immediately run the fastest ultra-soft tyre, while Mercedes, perhaps thinking ahead to the race, decided to run the super-soft tyres.

In these opening gambits, it was Vettel who had the quickest time, ahead of Raikkonen as the teams began to switch focus to the final, low-fuel qualifying runs at the end of the session.

As this time approached, Vettel was among the first out, and completed five clean laps, the last of which provided the time that would evantually be the quickest.

Hamilton started around half a second down, and managed to whittle the deficit down to around three-and-a-half tenths by the time of the chequer, but couldn't improve any more.

Finn's Raikkonen and Bottas had quiet sessions, although Bottas was close to planting his W08 in the Turn 4 exit wall, with the rear getting a little lairy after he took a tad too much kerb on entry.

Unlike in the two Friday sessions, there was not any spins from the drivers, instead, quite a few followed the Bottas example and got a bit too throttle happy and nearly ended up in the barrier, or simply locked up.

Stroll struggles again

Home favourite Lance Stroll once again struggled compared to Massa, finishing well the down in 18th place, behind both McLaren, with Stoffel Vandoorne two tenths quicker than the Canadian.

After yet another engine problem in first practice, and a glory run to seventh in the second session, Fernando Alonso put his McLaren into 12th place, in amongst the Force India's and Toro Rosso's.

Alonso was ahead of Sergio Perez, who was running the latest Mercedes power unit in his Force India.

Romain Grosjean was 14th quickest, after his tricky Friday running, and Kevin Magnussen was 17th quickest in the sister Haas.

Marcus Ericsson was eight hundreths of a second ahead of Sauber team-mate Pascal Wehrlein, who received the proverbial wooden spoon.