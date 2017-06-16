Canadian Grand Prix: Afterthoughts and Team Standings

1. Mercedes: 222 Points

An impressive weekend for Lewis Hamilton and Mercedes as he completed a Grand Slam at the 2017 Formula One Canadian Grand Prix. The fourth of his career and second of this season, Hamilton captured pole position, fastest lap, and won the race with an impressive margin of about 20 seconds over teammate Valtteri Bottas.

Bottas faced some early opposition when Force India driver Esteban Ocon chose an overcut strategy and impressively held off Bottas until lap 32 when he came into the pit lane. Ultimately Bottas would regain the second spot and comfortably finish 15 seconds ahead of third place Daniel Ricciardo securing crucial points and giving Mercedes an 8-point lead over Ferrari.

2. Ferrari: 214 Points

Sebastian Vettel of Ferrari avoided a disastrous Canadian Grand Prix after suffering front wing damage on lap 1 from Red Bull’s Max Verstappen and missing an opportunity to repair the wing under the safety car. Upon restart, the damage became more apparent and Vettel was forced to pit early dropping him to the back of the grid. The German made a case for why he is still currently leading the standings and battled his way back to finish at an impressive fourth position while winning himself driver of the day.

Kimi Raikkonen of Ferrari seemed to be struggling with the car all race due to an issue with energy recovery leading to problems with the brake by wire system. Raikkonen would finish seventh overall, holding off Renault’s Nico Hulkenberg and giving Ferrari a total of 214 points.

Ferrari is still very much in this season's Constructors’ Championship and have eclipsed more than half of the points they scored last season after just 7 races.

3. Red Bull: 112 Points

Mixed emotions for the team over at Red Bull Racing. Daniel Ricciardo had a very clean and composed drive holding off both Force India’s for much of the race and later Ferrari’s Sebastian Vettel on the last lap to receive his third podium in a row and keep Red Bull at a solid lead over Force India.

Max Verstappen had an impressive start launching himself from fifth to second by turn two. However, his race would come to an abrupt halt when his car suffered from a defective battery in the early stages of the race resulting in his third DNF of the season. Team boss Christian Horner would later describe these results as “character building” and believes that “he will come through it strong”.

4. Force India: 71 Points

The Force India’s seemed to steal the show with Sergio Perez edging out teammate Esteban Ocon for fifth and sixth position respectively. Ocon voiced his frustration with teammate Perez believing that he had a better chance of overtaking Ricciardo for third position due to fresher tyres but Perez stubbornly refused to yield. Either way, both finished well within the points to firmly secure the team within the fourth position and the young French driver poses a very real threat to reach a podium this season.

Capitalising on five retirements from Red Bull, Force India stays well within reach of third in the Constructors’ Championship having only missed out on double points in the Monaco Grand Prix.

5. Toro Rosso: 29 Points

An all-around terrible race for Toro Rosso and one they will look to put behind them. Double DNF’s for Daniil Kvyat and Carlos Sainz.

Sainz race ended early when he collided with Haas Racing’s Romain Grosjean on the first lap and subsequently took out William’s Felipe Massa. Daniil Kyvat fared no better with a clutch failure in the pit lane forcing him to enter the formation lap late and unsuccessfully re-establishing his 11th position before the first safety car line.

In a strange turn of events, the FIA stewards imposed a drive through penalty when the regulations call for a ten-second stop-and-go penalty. Kvyat was forced to serve both and would retire upon entry to the pit due to a problem with the wheel nut on the right rear tyre. Both drivers received two penalty points for their infractions bringing Sainz to a total of 8 penalty points for the year and Kvyat at 5.

6. Williams: 22 Points

A strong showing from hometown driver Lance Stroll who was the beneficiary of multiple DNFs, including teammate Felipe Massa (his first of the season). Stroll scored the first points of the season and his career finishing 9th.

7. Renault: 18 Points

A solid race for Renault with Hulkenberg finishing only two seconds behind Raikkonen to finish 8th overall and Jolyon Palmer finishing 11th, only a second off the points.

However, rumours of a possible comeback from Robert Kubica could see Palmer’s tenure at Renault coming to a soon end if he is unable to find the top ten in the next few races.

8. Haas F1: 15 Points

Sitting three points behind Renault, Haas found a way to score some points when Grosjean recovered from a lap one crash to finish 10th overall.

Magnussen would finish 12th after receiving a five second penalty for overtaking under the virtual safety car.

9. Sauber: 4 Points

Sauber continues to search for pace as both drivers finished outside the top ten. Currently, the only points from Sauber came from Pascal Wehrlein’s 8th place finish at the Spanish Grand Prix.

10. McLaren: 0 Points

Finally McLaren. Stoffel Vandoorne claimed he was unable to push for a single lap in the Grand Prix due to fuel saving and a simple lack of power from the plagued Honda engine. He would finish 14th, ahead of Sauber’s Wehrlein.

Fernando Alonso posed a very decent chance to score some points until a tragic engine failure on lap 68. Since more than 90% of the race distance had been covered by Alonso, he technically finished 16th and avoided what would have been McLaren’s seventh retirement of the season along with two failures to start.

McLaren’s hostile relationship with Honda continues to worsen and with the long straights at Azerbaijan and Austria it seems unlikely McLaren will get points any time soon.