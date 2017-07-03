MotoGP: New Championship Marquez leader continues German winning streak

Overcoming many difficulties so far this season, Marc Marquez (Repsol Honda) returned to winning ways at a track that he has dominated now for the last eight years of his career.

Marquez headed to Germany with a record to up-keep

Prior to the 2017 German GP the 2016 MotoGP champion has won in Sachsenring the previous seven years, and from on pole position. In the build up to the race however, the rain meant that this year the Spaniard had to work hard for it. Mixed weather on day one, and heavy rain before Qualifying mixed up the results but once again Marquez was on pole.

Folger made things difficult for the championship

It was during the race that the biggest shock came, as local rookie, Jonas Folger, who is in his debut year in the MotoGP class with Monster Tech 3 Yamaha, interrupted Marquez’s master-class when he passed him to take the lead in the German GP.

Unfortunately for Folger, he ended up running wide at turn one of one of the earlier laps allowing Marquez to pass back through. But that wasn’t race over for Marquez, he was forced to run his little bike boots off and push throughout the race with Folger right on his tail.

Marquez continues winning streak in Germany

It wasn’t until the end of the race when the pressure eased up for Marquez. Folger’s tyres were starting to go off, and instead of pushing even harder and risking everything for a win, which would have been pretty awesome especially in front of all of his home fans, he made the mature and sensible decision to settle for second.

It meant that Marquez continued with his winning streak on German soil. He has now gone unbeaten eight times from eight pole positions; five of them have been since he joined the MotoGP class.

Sachsenring win places Spaniard on top of the championship

In winning the ninth round of the season, he heads into the summer break as the championship leader, as the results meant that Folger in second, and his teammate Dani Pedrosa (Repsol Honda) prevented his championship rivals, Andrea Dovizioso (Ducati Team), and Movistar Yamaha teammates, Valentino Rossi and Dani Pedrosa from extending their leads.

Marquez is on top with 129 points ahead of Vinales in second, five points behind on 124 points. Vinales leads Dovizioso by one point and Rossi is fourth with 119 points. Just 10 points cover the top four, and Pedrosa’s podium means that he is just one DNF and a race win from his teammate, and a bit, away from matching Marquez.

Marquez expected things to change for him for the better

Marquez of course was left feeling “very, very happy” with the result in Germany and admitted that he “knew before the weekend that this was an important moment in the championship” and that it would occur at Sachsenring which is “an important circuit” for the Repsol Honda team.

Marquez felt that the German circuit was the “place to take a risk if necessary and to try to win.” He was happy that they “took these 25 points and the lead in the Championship before the summer break.”

Marquez dedicates win to the late Nicky Hayden

With this being the first win since Marquez has achieved since MotoGP legend, Nicky Hayden lost his life in a road traffic accident, Marquez said, “I wish to dedicate this win to Nick and his family.” He revealed that he had promised to himself that he would dedicate his first win after his incident because they “had some very good moments together and he was a friend.”

Turning his attention back to the race he felt it was “very tight." He was honest in admitting that prior to the start of the race he thought he would “have to battle with Dani" but then he spoke about how there was “also another very fast opponent.”

He was “very surprised at the beginning to see Jonas there” and he admitted that he originally thought that the rookie “might stay in between with the other riders”, but then said, “He remained there!” Complimenting him he described him as “quite a tough opponent.”

Championship closer than ever

Marquez then began to discuss the championship and how it is “very close with four riders within the 10 points and with Dani also not far away.”

He feels that “everything is open” and so he plans that they will “keep the same mentality, the same positivity and hard work.” He then revealed that he is looking forward to a few days of holidays, but not too many as they plan to be “ready for the Brno test.”