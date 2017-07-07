Formula 2: Leclerc eases to comfortable Austria pole
Charles Leclerc has now taken every F2 Feature race pole, this his fifth in a row. (Image Credit: @Prema_Team Twitter)

Monegasque driver Charles Leclerc continued his domination of F2 Qualifying, with his fifth pole of the season.

Jake Nichol

Charles LeClerc took a comfortable pole position for the Formula 2 Feature Race at the Red Bull Ring, his fifth consecutive pole for the Saturday race.

Monegasque racer LeClerc took pole in a 1:13.396s for Prema Powerteam, with Sergio Sette Camara completing the front-row for MP Motorsport.

Antonio Fuoco made it a Prema 1-3, ahead of Alexander Albon's ART.

Renault Formula 1 development driver Oliver Rowland was fifth quickest for DAMS, the meat in a ART sandwich, as Nobuharu Matsushita completed the third row. 

McLaren young driver Nyck de Vries was seventh, ahead of Leclerc's title rival Luca Ghiotto, a dissapointing eighth for Russian Time. 

Nicholas Latifi and Norman Nato rounded out the top 10 for DAMS and Arden respectively. 

Supreme Leclerc

Despite suffering from an issue in the pit-lane prior to the session, when his Prema was last out of the pits, Leclerc was soon on the pace, setting the early benchmark, dipping just under the 1:14 mark. 

After the intial runs, all the drivers pitted in to switch to another set of super-soft Pirelli tyres, to have another run.

On the second runs, Albon went quickest, albeit briefly before Sette Camara took top spot with the 1:13.736 that would see him secure his front-row slot. 

Fuoco improved to nab third from Albon, before Leclerc eased to his fifth consecutive pole with the stunning 1:13.396s, at an average speed of 211.793 km/h.

Those hoping to improve on their lap times late on were scuppered, as Sette Camara ran into the gravel on the exit of Turn 8, and beached the MP Motorsport car, bringing the 30 minute session to an end under yellow flags.

                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                   

Formula 2 - Qualifying Classification
Position Driver Team Time/Gap
POLE Charles LeClerc  Prema Powerteam 1:13.396s
2nd Sergo Sette Camara MP Motorsport +0.340s
3rd Antonio Fuoco Prema Powerteam +0.380s
4th Alexander Albon ART  +0.492s
5th Oliver Rowland DAMS +0.507s
6th Nobuharu Matsushita ART +0.526s
7th Nyck de Vries Rapax +0.638s
8th Luca Ghiotto Russian Time +0.784s
9th Nicholas Latifi DAMS +0.797s
10th Norman Nato Arden +0.807s
11th Ralph Boschung Campos Racing +0.967s
12th Louis Deletrez Racing Engineering +0.981s
13th Jordan King MP Motorsport +0.988s
14th Sergio Canamasas Rapax +1.093s
15th Artem Markelov Russian Time +1.138s
16th Sean Gelael Arden +1.159s
17th Raffaele Marceillo Trident +1.247s
18th Robert Visiou Campos Racing +1.257s
19th Nabil Jeffri Trident +1.276s
20th Gustav Malja Racing Engineering +1.725s

