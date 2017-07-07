Formula 2: Leclerc eases to comfortable Austria pole

Charles LeClerc took a comfortable pole position for the Formula 2 Feature Race at the Red Bull Ring, his fifth consecutive pole for the Saturday race.

Monegasque racer LeClerc took pole in a 1:13.396s for Prema Powerteam, with Sergio Sette Camara completing the front-row for MP Motorsport.

Antonio Fuoco made it a Prema 1-3, ahead of Alexander Albon's ART.

Renault Formula 1 development driver Oliver Rowland was fifth quickest for DAMS, the meat in a ART sandwich, as Nobuharu Matsushita completed the third row.

McLaren young driver Nyck de Vries was seventh, ahead of Leclerc's title rival Luca Ghiotto, a dissapointing eighth for Russian Time.

Nicholas Latifi and Norman Nato rounded out the top 10 for DAMS and Arden respectively.

Supreme Leclerc

Despite suffering from an issue in the pit-lane prior to the session, when his Prema was last out of the pits, Leclerc was soon on the pace, setting the early benchmark, dipping just under the 1:14 mark.

After the intial runs, all the drivers pitted in to switch to another set of super-soft Pirelli tyres, to have another run.

On the second runs, Albon went quickest, albeit briefly before Sette Camara took top spot with the 1:13.736 that would see him secure his front-row slot.

Fuoco improved to nab third from Albon, before Leclerc eased to his fifth consecutive pole with the stunning 1:13.396s, at an average speed of 211.793 km/h.

Those hoping to improve on their lap times late on were scuppered, as Sette Camara ran into the gravel on the exit of Turn 8, and beached the MP Motorsport car, bringing the 30 minute session to an end under yellow flags.