Moto3: Mir wins in Brno

The Moto3 class were welcomed back from the mid-season break to the second half of the 2017 Moto3 season to an extremely wet Automotodromo Brno where they met for round 10 of the season, the Monster Energy Grand Prix Czech Republic.

McPhee claimed first Moto3 victory in Brno in 2016

The place that saw Scottish rider, John McPhee (now with the British Talent Team) collect his first ever Moto3 win, it was sodden as they teetered round in the opening session of the meeting, Free Practice 1.

Wildcards and replacements riders in Brno

Attending the event were wildcards, Tim Georgi (Freudenberg Racing Team), CIP teammates Manuel Pagliani and Marco Bezzecchi, Gabriel Martines-Abrego (Motomex Team Moto3), and replacing injured Darryn Binder for the Platinum Bay Real Estate team was Dennis Foggia. Jorge Martin (Del Conca Gresini Moto3) was forced to sit out with the broken ankle he sustained in Free Practice 2 at Sachsenring.