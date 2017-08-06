Moto2: Luthi wins restart after rain halts race

After a much deserved mid-season break, the world’s elite 600cc class returned to the Automotodromo Brno for the 10th round of the 2017 Moto2 season. They were greeted to rain and a sodden track, which was so wet that some teams were forced to drill holes into the fairings of the bikes to help with conditions.

When the riders completed the opening Free Practice session, it seemed to be between championship leader Franco Morbidelli (Estrella Galicia 0,0 Marc VDS), Miguel Oliveira whose team Red Bull KTM Ajo have decided to continue their Moto2 project for two years, and Thomas Luthi (CarXpert Interwetten) who were contended for the top spot on the timesheets.

Several new faces in the Moto2 class in Brno

There were several wildcard appearances in the Czech Republic in the Moto2 class. American Joe Roberts was making an appearance for the AGR Team in place of Yonny Hernandez, Augusto Fernandez was stepping in with Speed Up Racing, and local rider Karel Hanika was making an appearance for Willrace Team.

Hanika’s weekend did not get off to a good start as he crashed during the opening session. He suffered a highside at turn 12 as he accelerated too soon in the conditions when exiting the corner.

Oliveira dominates most of Free Practice 1

Oliveira appeared strong and looked to be unbeatable during the opening session however then Hafizh Syahrin (Petronas Raceline Malaysia) and Simone Corsi (Speed Up Racing) came along and stole his thunder.

Morbidelli crashes at the end of FP1

It wasn’t the best start for the championship leader either as his primary session of the weekend also resulted in a crash. He came off at turn 11 at the end of the session when he was due to set a flying lap. The front folded and sent he and the bike into the gravel; he appeared unhurt. Already injured, Remy Gardner (Tech 3 Racing) suffered a highside which left him limping away trackside after he came off at turn nine; possibly from his previous injury.

Pasini ends the opening day on top

Oliveira remained quickest at the end of Free Practice 1. By the time they began the second Free Practice session of the day, the conditions had improved and the track had dried significantly which allowed them to lap 13 seconds quicker than previous. It was Mattia Pasini (Italtrans Racing Team) who emerged victorious dominating at the end of a session that saw the 600cc riders concentrate on making improvements and confirming settings without incident.

Mixed news for Dynavolt Intact GP racing

Marcel Schrotter (Dynavolt Intact GP) had to be withdrawn from the event due to an incident that left him injured prior to attending the meeting. He had begun proceedings with the team on day one but found the injuries too uncomfortable to continue on.

It was good news for Xavi Vierge as he and his new team, Dynavolt Intact GP announced that he would be joining the Moto2 team from 2018 for two years.

Day two bring s better weather in the Czech Republic

It was much warmer the following day as the riders completed both Free Practice 3 and Qualifying. British rookie, Tarran Mackenzie (Kiefer Racing) didn’t get the best of starts however as he came off at turn three after running on into the gravel where he dropped the bike after becoming unbalanced.

His crash was the first of many, many crashes that occurred throughout the session, Xavier Simeon (Tasca Racing Scuderia Moto2) came off at turn three, Luthi came off at turn one and then the likes of rookie Jorge Navarro (Federal Oil Gresini Moto2) and Vierge fell at turn three of the track, and Pasini came off at turn five. Fortunately all riders appeared to be unhurt.

Crash fest come Qualifying

Qualifying turned out to be another crash fest for the Moto2 class. As Oliveira once again began his domination of the top spot on the timesheets before Pasini once again took over, Cortese was first to crash during the intense session; a crash in Qualifying means less vital track time to claim better grid positions not helped by the fact they only have one bike per rider. Cortese tried to hold on when he came off at turn 11, the bike was wrecked despite his efforts.

Incident on track sees rider penalised

An incident on track saw Simone Corsi (Speed Up Racing) shove Dominique Aegerter (Kiefer Racing) off after he attempted to take on inside line on the Swiss rider. The crash occurred at turns six and seven. Hanika then came off again, this time at turn three, Gardner had another incident at turn eight and Lorenzo Baldassarri (Forward Racing Team), who was returning from injury at a previous round, came off at turn one.

Pasini on pole in Brno

It seemed that no-one could quite get near the time set by pole position man Pasini who would lead the pack on race-day from the front row. He was t be joined on the front row by Oliveira in second, and Morbidelli in third.

Rookie, Francesco Bagnaia (Sky Racing Team VR46) led the second row from fourth ahead of fellow rookie, Navarro and Alex Marquez (Estrella Galicia 0,0 Marc VDS). Luca Marini (Forward Racing Team), Cortese and Corsi completed row three, and rookie, Brad Binder (Red Bull KTM Ajo) who had his best Moto2 qualifying in 10th led the fourth row ahead of fellow rookie, Fabio Quartararo (Pons HP40) and Luthi in 12th.

Corsi given three grid position penalty

Come race-day, the rain had managed to hold off until mid-way through the warm-up session. Corsi was given a three grid penalty for his incident involving Aegerter which saw him start from 12th and Binder, Quartararo and Luthi benefit.

The light rain shower indicated by the red and white rain flag, turned into a heavier shower which saw the riders retreat to the pit garages where they would not have had time to revert to the wet set-up. It meant that it was rookie, Navarro who was quickest heading into the race.

Moto2 race declared a dry race….

The drama continued for the 600cc class as the 20 lap race was declared a dry race before the 20 lap event got underway. Regulations mean that if the race was declared dry and it should rain, because the riders only have one bike, the race would be red-flagged and restarted shortly after, and guess what…. It rained!

When the first race began it was Oliveira who made the most of his front row start and he led into turn one of the race. His lead was short lived however as Pasini made his way to the front from pole as they made their way downhill. Bagnaia then looked to slipstream Oliveira on the straight but he remained unsuccessful this time with his move proving to pay off later on instead on lap two.

Aegerter, who had good form when he managed to get out on track, was forced to visit the pits as he was having trouble with his gear lever. He soon re-joined but had lost some time.