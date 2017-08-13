Moto3: Successive Red Bull Ring win for Mir
Moto3: Successive Red Bull Ring win for Mir

What began as a dry weekend of action for the Moto3 class as they met at the Red Bull Ring in Austria for the 11th round of the 2017, saw difficult conditions before race day ended up being suitable for an action packed race amongst the 250cc riders.

Mir returns to the land of his first Moto3 win

Joan Mir (Leopard Racing) won at the Red Bull Ring when it returned to the calendar last year after 19 years, the last rider before him to win in the Moto3 class was nine times world champion, Valentino Rossi. The circuit in Spielberg holds a special place in Mir’s heart as it is the location where he collected his first Moto3 victory and so he returned, leading the championship hoping to retain his title at the Austrian circuit.

Dry opening session at the Red Bull Ring

The track was cool as it was overcast in the mountains where the circuit is laid but still Free Practice 1 meant they were able to complete a full session in the dry which would prove vital come race day. Welcome back in the paddock was inured Spanish rider, Jorge Martin (Del Conca Gresini Moto3) who has a broken leg and foot; having missed one round in Brno he was determined to keep up his championship hopes with a swift return in Austria.

Special appearances for round 11

Youngster, Jaume Masia was brought in to replace injured Darryn Binder for the Platinum Bay Real Estate team on what would have been his Moto3 debut. There were also wildcard appearances from Gabriel Martinez-Abrego for the Motomex Team Moto3 and local rider, Maximilian Kofler for the Motorsport Kofler EU team who were both aboard the KTM.

The Red Bull Ring is not only home for the Red Bull sponsored teams, but also for KTM Racing and so there were many riders within that pack that were keen to do well on what was considered home turf for many.

 

Several contenders for the top spot in Austria

During the first Free Practice session, the likes of Aron Canet (Estrella Galicia 0,0), Adam Norrodin (SIC Racing Team), John McPhee (British Talent Team) and Mir all took turns acquiring the top spot on the timesheets in preparation for Qualifying and the race.

Later on in the session, Bo Bendsneyder (Red Bull KTM Ajo) was up there at a track he would be extremely familiar with which would have pleased sponsors, and Enea ‘The Beast’ Bastianini (Estrella Galicia 0,0) also had a look in at one point; it was good to see him looking successful again.

Incidents during Free Practice 1

The session saw several incidents but fortunately none of them had a major effect on the riders and teams’ weekend. First Nicolo Bulega (Sky Racing Team VR46) narrowly avoided the rear of Tatsuki Suzuki (SIC58 Squadra Corse) at turn three. Norrodin was seen heading the wrong way down pit lane which may have led o a penalty for him, and Mir narrowly avoided a crash as he messed up at turn four and ran through the gravel before narrowly missing the air fence.

Unfortunately for wildcard rider, Kofler he experienced his first crash of the weekend but was unhurt. Rookie, Ayumu Sasaki (SIC Racing Team) looked over his left shoulder on track instead of his right and didn’t see Romano Fenati (Marinelli Rivacold Snipers) on his right which spoiled the Italian’s momentum; and of course he let the rookie know about it. Bastianini also ran wide at the newly narrowed, final turn 10 on his last lap of the session.

Heavy rain fell between sessions

By the time the 250cc class returned for Free Practice 2 on day one, it had rained heavily and so the riders had no choice but to deal with the wet conditions. With the Red Bull Ring being a very popular and used track it was quite smooth in parts and so in the greasy conditions experienced as the track dried, the riders faced many issues.

The drying track saw over a dozen riders take their turn at the top of the timesheets indicating how much the weather mixes things up. Fenati had a big wheelie at turn three which meant he almost lost it. The riders were extra cautious because of the conditions and fortunately no other incidents occurred. Rain at the end of the session forced them to retreat to the pits, and because the Moto3 riders only have one bike there was no time to prepare the wet setup on the bike.

Riders unable to improve on previous times so Mir ends day one on top

The conditions meant that the riders were unable to improve on the times set earlier on in the opening session of the weekend. Although it was Canet who ended the second Free Practice session on top, it was Mir who remained fastest at the end of the opening day.

Combining practice times Mir led the way into day two ahead of Canet, Marcos Ramirez (Platinum Bay Real Estate), Bastianini, and Bendsneyder who were the top five during FP1.

Better weather for day two of practice and Qualifying

After a miserable end to the first day, when the 250cc class returned to the track for the second day, it was dry and sunny for the final Free Practice session and Qualifying. The improvements in the conditions meant that Mir was able to return to his successful ways in Austria and dominated the practice up until eight minutes remained when Philipp Oettl (Sudmetall Schedl GP Racing) took over his reign.

Pushing in good weather leads to mistakes

The fact the riders were able to push harder meant that there were crashes which included when Manuel Pagliani (CIP) suffered a high-side at turn three and was hit by the bike when they came to a halt, Nakarin Atiratphuvapat (Honda Team Asia) entered turn four hard on the brakes causing the rear to lift and he had to bail when they headed into the gravel and he later went wide at turn 10, and Sasaki ran on in the gravel and managed to guide it to the wall.

 

Mir remained quickest ahead of Qualifying

Going to the top of the timesheets at the end of the final practice session, Bastianini celebrated like he had won as he was delighted with his success but it seems his lap time was cancelled meaning that Mir remained quickest ahead of Oettl and Gabriel Rodrigo (RBA BOE Racing Team) heading into Qualifying. Mir had come close to the Circuit Lap Record set by Oettl however in 2016 (1:36.557) but there was still some way to go.

Intense Qualifying session follows in Austria

Come Qualifying it had become cooler as clouds rolled in over the track in Spielberg. The pressure was on and clearly many were hungry for pole position as Rodrigo, Bastianini, Mir, Canet and Bendsneyder all potentially occupied the spot.

Canet almost lost it at turn three of the track, he made several attempts to brake on the approach to the track but ended up having to run through the run-off area at the side. Rookie, Kaito Toba (Honda Team Asia) was caught out at the first left hander at the track, turn six suffering a high side when he accelerated out of the turn; he appeared to be winded in the gravel.

High-sides on track amongst other incidents

Suzuki also had a highside at the same time shortly after; he too was able to continue. Guevara ran on at turn four of the track and lost control in the gravel but was able to keep the bike running. Mir ran on again at turn three, he was able to stay up and recover and return to the track.

Towards the end of the session Canet got in the way of Bastianini at turn three of the track and the Italian were clearly not happy with his teammate. Canet had spoiled a quick lap and when they returned to their garage after the session, Canet walked straight in and Bastianini threw his arms up in annoyance.

There was also an incident of some sort, presumably a spoiled lap between Fenati and Fabio Di Giannantonio (Del Conca Gresini Moto3) as when they pulled up on track with the bunch of riders to d their practice start, the two were spotted having a very Italian argument. Fenati was annoyed by Di Giannantonio who approached him on the track, and in the end Fenati forced him ahead of him to get on with his business.

 

Rodrigo collects second successive pole

In a great twist of events, RBA BOE Racing Team rider Rodrigo collecting a successive pole position after the intense Qualifying session. With the fastest time of 1:36.503 he beat the Circuit Record Lap, but still was over 0.27 seconds slower than Mir’s records of 1:36.228. To add to the team’s success, he was to be joined on the front row by his Spanish teammate Guevara who was just 0.112 seconds slower and would start from second on the grid.

They were to be joined on the front row by Canet who qualified in third. Canet had just pipped his teammate, Bastianini to the position and instead the Italian got one of his best grid positions of the year so far in fourth. McPhee was fifth and doing what he needed to for his team and sponsors, Bendsneyder was sixth on the grid.  

Mir given a grid penalty

Mir had been handed a grid penalty that would see him start from 10th on the grid at the head of row four. Still it was clear that the determination to do well in Austria was still there as on the dry but cool race-day, the Spanish championship leader was quickest after the morning warm-up session; Fenati was second fastest and Bendsneyder third.

Aspar to switch to KTM in 2018

On race-day it was announced that KTM and Aspar would be collaborating from 2018; the future partners using the Austrian round as a time that they saw fit to share the decision.

 

 