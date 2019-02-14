WRC Rally Sweden: Neuville ahead after opener

Hyundai's Thierry Neuville posted the fastest time on Rally Sweden's opening superspecial in Karlstad, edging out World Rally Championship rival Sebastien Ogier by just a mere 0.8 seconds.

Neuville edges the World Champion

It follows on from the season-opening Monte Carlo Rally, where Neuville and Ogier were engaged in yet another close encounter and they resumed their fight on Sweden's 1.2-mile Karlstad stage.

Citroen driver Ogier, who continues his fine form despite his switch from constructor winning team Ford M-Sport, ended up second fastest even though he ran wide at the final corner - a common trend for drivers in the slushy conditions.

Andreas Mikkelsen, who finished 3rd overall in Rally Sweden last year, holds the final podium place after the short opening test, 1.1s off team-mate Neuville's pace and 0.8s up on Ott Tanak.

Jari-Matti Latvala cemented his status as the most experienced WRC driver of all time by starting his 197th rally, and was fifth on the superspecial - only 0.1s off Toyota team-mate Tanak.

M-Sport Ford’s teething problems look set to continue for the weekend ahead with Teemu Suninen their leading driver down in seventh and he was ahead of the retuning Marcus Grönholm, who said he hit something in the stage that disrupted the feeling of his Yaris’ steering by the end of the session.

Britain’s Kris Meeke wasn’t able to replicate his power stage result at Monte Carlo and sits ninth after the first round, whilst tenth is shared overall between fastest WRC2 PRO man Eerik Pietarinen and Pontus Tidemand in the second M-Sport Fiesta WRC.

Rally Sweden continues on Friday, with seven stages - including the two Röjden stages which see the cars briefly enter Norway - totalling 139.31km.