Bottas hasn't "achieved anything" during  F1 career

Valtteri Bottas joined Mercedes in 2017 following the shock retirement of Nico Rosberg, securing three race wins for the Silver Arrows in his maiden season for the team.

The Finn had a mixed 2018 season, however, having failed to win a grand prix, although at certain stages during the season outperformed team-mate Lewis Hamilton.

Bottas 2018 campaign "disappointing"

Speaking in Barcelona, Bottas said he felt the 2018 season was “disappointing”, although feels he has more to achieve.

He said: “It was a disappointing season and it even made me nearly angry to myself that in my six years in Formula 1, I haven’t been achieving my target yet.

“My target for the year is to win as much as I can – even though I didn’t win a race last year – and only one target for the whole season is the world championship for me personally, and for us as a team.

“I still feel that I haven’t achieved anything in Formula 1, so for myself, I still have a lot to achieve.”

Bottas aims to make 2019 his "best season"

With Esteban Ocon having moved to a test driver role for Mercedes, it is likely Bottas will have to up his game in order to retain his seat ahead of the Frenchman.

However, Bottas aims to make 2019 “his best season so far”, having worked over the winter to figure out ways in beating his five time world champion team-mate.

He added: “To fight against Lewis, I need to be at my very best and that comes [down] to many details.

“Driving-wise, this winter, I’ve been trying to attack and really think and learn about the main points [on how to beat him]; there are normally kind of trends that I have a deficit to Lewis, [certain] type of corners where that is happening.

“So [I’ve been working on] all the details in the driving, as well as my approach to the race weekends, all racing situations, mind-set, attitude – everything.

“I’ll just try and be the perfect me I can be this year.”