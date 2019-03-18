Ferrari will work out key to better pace in Bahrain

Following a promising pre-season test from the Scuderia, the team did not find their form in Melbourne and struggled to keep up with the pace of their rivals.

The team were only able to finish fourth and fifth, nearly a minute behind race victor Valtteri Bottas.

Ferrari expect to improve

However, the team expect to improve their pace for Bahrain and show better performance against their rivals.

Ferrari team boss Mattia Binotto said: “Right from Friday, we didn’t feel comfortable at this track (Melbourne).

“Even though we did a lot of work on set-up, we didn’t find the right balance and even our qualifying performance demonstrated that we were struggling to adapt to the Albert Park track.

“We leave Australia with a lot of data to analyse and we will use that to work out how to get back to our actual level of competitiveness for the race in Bahrain in two weeks time.”

Four time world champion Sebastian Vettel also spoke of the SF-90’s performance, claiming his slow pace boiled down to lack of grip on his tyres.

He said: “The reason I was so slow in the race was mostly due to the fact that the car could not find enough grip with the medium tyres that we fitted at the pit stop.

“So in the coming days, we will analyse the data in detail so as to be ready for the next race, which is not far away now.

“I’m sure that looking at all the information we have gathered here will give us a better understanding.”

Ferrari traditionally quick at Bahrain

Bahrain has traditionally been a good hunting ground for Ferrari, the team winning the last two consecutive races at the circuit in front of their Mercedes rivals.

However, Mercedes are expected to continue their impressive form, whilst Red Bull could be in the mix for a win with their new Honda engines.

Binotto added: “Of course, we must improve, but we have gathered a great deal of information to identify the areas on which we must work.”