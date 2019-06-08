Ferrari dominate in Montreal as Vettel tops FP3

Sebastian Vettel set the fastest time in the final practice of the Canadian Grand Prix and led his Ferrari team to a one-two finish in FP3.

The German pipped his teammate Charles Leclerc by just one-tenth of a second.

Mercedes were not too far behind the Scuderia's with Lewis Hamilton and Valtteri Bottas making up the remainder of the top four.

A huge confidence boost for Ferrari who looked impressive throughout the session despite suffering from numerous lock-ups leading into the corners.

Game on at the top

The Silver Arrow's found themselves slightly off the pace set by Ferrari who finally looks capable of providing some serious competition to the Championship leaders.

Hamilton managed to put in the third fastest lap despite missing FP2 following the damage caused following his exit in the turn 8/9 chicane in FP1.

The Englishmen finished just under four-tenths behind Leclerc in second place.

Embed from Getty Images

Ferrari set the pace in Friday's sessions but it was thought that was perhaps down to others being able to lay down clean runs.

Bottas managed to leapfrog Vettel with 15 minutes to go but as the track began to warm up but was unable to better his improved time of 1:10.982.

Norris impresses amongst the rest

Lando Norris provided an impressive lap to finish as the eighth quickest driver finding himself 1.311s off Vettel's benchmark.

However, the youngster could find himself in trouble with the stewards after failing to rejoin the track at the designated merging area.

Embed from Getty Images

Red Bull failed to impress as they looked unable to compete with their raw speed down the straights and found themselves a second behind the Ferrari's.

Max Verstappen struggled to lay down a clean run in FP2 after finding himself stuck behind his teammate Pierre Gasly.

Lance Stroll was the first victim of the day after his Racing Point spat out a whole load of fire and smoke due to a "hydraulic leak" which meant the Canadian was unable to set a time in his home race.

Romain Grosjean was also forced back to the pit lane after kissing the "wall of champions" early on in the session.