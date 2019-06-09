Canada Grand Prix 2019: Vettel denied victory following penalty decision

Sebastien Vettel had managed to keep Lewis Hamilton behind throughout the race – although was given a penalty for nearly colliding with his rival.

Despite protesting the decision from the stewards and finishing the race ahead of Hamilton, Vettel slipped back to second following the penalty, with Charles Leclerc behind in a close third.

What happened between the two rivals?

Following a good start, Vettel was able to lead from the front and keep Hamilton behind, despite the Brit’s attempts to try and pass the German.

On approaching backmarkers, however, Vettel had lost his Ferrari in turn three, running wide as a result.

As the German re-joined the circuit, Hamilton had attempted to overtake around the outside, although was forced wide and backed out of the move.

Following an investigation by the stewards, Vettel was given a five-second penalty for the incident.

The German, who complained that officials were “stealing the race” from Ferrari, attempted to build a gap of five seconds to Hamilton but slipped back to second after the Brit finished 1.4 seconds behind Vettel at the chequered flag.

Despite a late charge from Charles Leclerc, the Monegasque could not reduce the gap enough to take second away from his team-mate and rounded off the podium in third.

Valtteri Bottas ended the race a distant fourth – although following a late pit stop was able to pick up the fastest lap point award.

Renault impress in Canada

After starting the race in ninth, Max Verstappen finished an impressive fifth after putting in a late charge to overtake the two Renault drivers.

The French team secured their best result of the season, with Daniel Ricciardo finishing sixth and Nico Hulkenberg seventh.

Pierre Gasly finished eight after dropping down the order from fifth – having been caught up behind slower cars following his pit stop.

Lance Stroll secured a well earned ninth-place finish for Racing Point at his home Grand Prix, with Daniil Kvyat rounding off the top 10.

Lando Norris was the first retirement of the race after a peculiar brake failure on his McLaren left him with three wheels, whilst Alexander Albon also retired a few laps later.