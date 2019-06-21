Mercedes continue to dominate in FP2 as Bottas sets the pace

Mercedes continued to dominate in the final session of the day in FP2 with Valtteri Bottas setting the standard with 1.30.937 and Lewis Hamilton just 0.424s behind.

Ferrari, as expected look short of what the Silver Arrow's have to offer with Charles Leclerc in third and Sebastian Vettel in fourth - 0.649s and 0.728s behind the lead pace.

McLaren will be pleased with their efforts today with Lando Norris putting in the fifth quickest time and Carlos Sainz in seventh.

However, both of McLaren's cars suffered issues during the 90 minutes.

Red Bull seemed to struggle with a green track after both of their drivers found themselves spun around throughout the day - neither able to threaten the top three.

Hamilton had problems in his first stint as he struggled with an imbalance on his tyres. However, after pitting he came straight out to set the fastest time.

The Englishman then lost the rear of his Silver Arrow in Turn 4 - ruining his own and Max Verstappen's hot lap after rejoining the track - a move which will be investigated after the session.

Antonio Giovinazzi managed a long stint in his Alfa Romeo on the soft compound tyres - many of the teams will be expected to start the race on the softs.

Alfa's other driver, Kimi Räikkönen managed the ninth-fastest time - a great effort but the team have likely sent their cars out with a lower fuel load.

Struggling for grip, again

Despite track evolution, the drivers were still struggling to keep their grip throughout the corners.

Romain Grosjean suffered yet again today after locking up on his front right tyre causing a huge flat spot which forced the Frenchman to abort his stint.

Despite initially refusing to box, with no sign of the tyres improving Grosjean returned to the garage and down to just one set of hard compound tyres left for the full weekend.

Hamilton was just one of many to spin his car in the session with Ferrari's Leclerc battling his SF90 early on to just about keeping it in check.

Nico Hülkenberg ruined his tyres after spinning at Turn 12, charring his tyres with flat spots but luckily they were a reused set of mediums from earlier on.

Kevin Magnussen attempted to overtake Giovinazzi going into the chicane but his late braking also caused him to join in on the issue of the day being flat spots to the front tyres.

1 Valtteri Bottas Mercedes 1:30.937

2 Lewis Hamilton Mercedes 0.424s

3 Charles Leclerc Ferrari 0.649s

4 Sebastian Vettel Ferrari 0.728s

5 Lando Norris McLaren 0.945s

6 Max Verstappen Red Bull 1.112s

7 Carlos Sainz McLaren 1.495s

8 Pierre Gasly Red Bull 1.511s

9 Kimi Raikkonen Alfa Romeo Racing 1.740s

10 Kevin Magnussen Haas 1.852s

11 Antonio Giovinazzi Alfa Romeo Racing 2.036s

12 Daniel Ricciardo Renault 2.083s

13 Alex Albon Toro Rosso 2.086s

14 Nico Hulkenberg Renault 2.144s

15 Daniil Kvyat Toro Rosso 2.317s

16 Sergio Perez Racing Point 2.363s

17 Romain Grosjean Haas 2.654s

18 Lance Stroll Racing Point 2.947s

19 George Russell Williams 3.677s

20 Robert Kubica Williams 4.258s