Austrian GP 2019: Leclerc takes pole whilst Hamilton awaits investigation

Charles Leclerc takes pole for Ferrari with Lewis Hamilton filling the front row in second.

But it wasn’t all good news for the Scuderia, with Sebastian Vettel suffering a suspected leak heading into the final part of qualifying.

It meant the German was unable to set a time in the session, meaning he will have to start tomorrow’s race far behind his rivals.

Hamilton investigated after blocking Raikkonen

Despite having dominated the season so far, Mercedes looked to have been knocked their perch this weekend, struggling to compete with Ferrari’s pace in the Styrian mountains.

Lewis Hamilton was able to take second place, although could incur a grid penalty after impeding Kimi Raikkonen in Q1.

The Brit had blocked the apex at turn two as Raikkonen approached the corner, ruining the Alfa Romeo driver’s lap.

It means the five-time world champion's second place is only provisional - and the Brit could start tomorrow's race further down the grid.

Max Verstappen was able to show good form by going third fastest, with Valtteri Bottas going fourth behind.

But while Ferrari start out in front, Leclerc will start tomorrow’s race on the less durable soft tyres, with both Mercedes drivers and Verstappen using the mediums.

McLaren and Haas impress

Despite struggling with race pace so far this season, Kevin Magnussen put in an impressive display for Haas by setting the fifth quickest time. However, the Dane will start tomorrow’s race from 10th after taking a penalty.

Lando Norris continued his good run of form at McLaren to go sixth fastest, with both Alfa Romeo drivers going an impressive seventh and eighth quickest.

Pierre Gasly struggled to find good pace in his Red Bull, setting the ninth fastest time heading into the Austrian GP.

Toro Rosso’s Daniil Kvyat was another driver to have been blocked during qualifying – and only qualified 18th for tomorrow’s race.

The Russian came up behind a slow-moving George Russell heading into turn nine, forcing him to run wide and ultimately ruining his lap.

Williams were yet again the slowest of anyone but will avoid starting on the back row with other drivers taking penalties.