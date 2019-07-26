Gasly crashes out in FP2

Towards the end of a hot afternoon at the Hockenheimring, Pierre Gasly lost control of his Red Bull as he was exiting the final corner and slammed into the wall, wrecking the left-hand side of his car.

The crash bought out the red flag and the session was stopped as a result.

The Frenchman has had a difficult start to life at Red Bull but showed signs of great progress last time out at the British Grand Prix.

But this latest incident will do nothing for his confidence and will only increase the pressure and uncertainty around his future at the Austrian team.

Fast Ferraris favourites

Ferrari meanwhile continued their good form from the morning session, with Charles Leclerc and Sebastien Vettel in control at the front of the grid. Championship leader Lewis Hamilton finished third, just two-hundredths of a second off Vettel.

Hamilton’s Mercedes teammate Valtteri Bottas placed fourth with Red Bull’s Max Verstappen close behind.

With Ferrari setting the pace early in the weekend, the race could be close with rain predicted on Sunday.

Mixed fortunes in the midfield

Romain Grosjean was best of the rest, with the Haas driver running his car in its specification from the first race of the season. But team-mate Kevin Magnussen, whose car was fitted with the latest aerodynamic upgrade, finished all the way back 18th.

Racing Point continued to improve with their new upgrades with Lance Stroll and Sergio Perez in the top 10.

Meanwhile, Nico Hulkenberg had a mixed session setting the ninth fastest time before his Renault came to a halt at the pit-lane exit

Second Practice Results:

1. Charles Leclerc – 1:13.449

2. Sebastian Vettel – 1:13.573

3. Lewis Hamilton – 1:13.595

4. Valtteri Bottas – 1:14.111

5. Max Verstappen – 1:14.133

6. Romain Grosjean – 1:14.179

7. Lance Stroll– 1:14.268

8. Kimi Raikkonen – 1:14.458

9. Nico Hulkenburg – 1:14.472

10. Sergio Perez – 1:14.518

11. Carlos Sainz Jnr – 1:14.662

12. Daniil Kvyat – 1:14.800

13. Daniel Ricciardo – 1:15.010

14. Alex Albon – 1:15.062

15. Pierre Gasly – 1:15.089

16. Lando Norris – 1:15.247

17. Antonio Giovinazzi – 1:15.406

18. Kevin Magnussen – 1:15.470

19. George Russell – 1:16.900

20. Robert Kubica – 1:16.980