German Grand Prix: Live Stream TV Updates and How to Watch Formula 1 Race 2019
Follow along for German Grand Prix live stream, latest news, circuit information and laps updates of the 2019 Formula 1 GP.
HAM, VER, BOT, GAS, RAI, GRO, SAI, PER, HUL, LEC, GIO, MAG, RIC, KVY, STR, NOR, ALB, RUS, KUB, VET.
Hamilton seeks his fourth victory in Germany, can he equal Michael Schumacher’s record?
Carlos Sainz ensured McLaren’s recent upsurge in form continued with P7, while Sergio Perez put his Racing Point in P8 ahead of Nico Hulkenberg.
Leclerc will start from P10.
Romain Grosjean and Sergio Perez scraped into Q3 at the expense of Antonio Giovinazzi and Kevin Magnussen.
However, both George Russell and Robert Kubica found themselves 1.4 seconds adrift of Albon and qualified 18th and 19th respectively, and look set for a tough afternoon tomorrow.
Somewhat controversially, Albon’s progression was hindered by Norris, who held the Toro Rosso driver up on a hot lap.
Laps: 67
First Grand Prix: 1970
Race lap record: 1:13:780, Kimi Raikkonen (2004)
Number of corners: 17
2018 winner: Lewis Hamilton
We’ll have live updates during the course of tomorrow afternoon as the action unfolds!