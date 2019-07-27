on VAVEL
German Grand Prix: Live Stream TV Updates and How to Watch Formula 1 Race 2019
German Grand Prix: Live Stream TV Updates and How to Watch Formula 1 Race 2019

Follow along for German Grand Prix live stream, latest news, circuit information and laps updates of the 2019 Formula 1 GP.

Jaquob Crooke
The grid
The grid for Sunday’s race is as follows;

HAM, VER, BOT, GAS, RAI, GRO, SAI, PER, HUL, LEC, GIO, MAG, RIC, KVY, STR, NOR, ALB, RUS, KUB, VET.

Mercedes anniversary present
Mercedes, sporting their special anniversary livery for this weekend, had the perfect present as Lewis Hamilton excelled to record his 87th career pole and his fourth of the season.

Hamilton seeks his fourth victory in Germany, can he equal Michael Schumacher’s record?

Raikkonen best of the rest
Kimi Raikkonen capitalised on his former team’s absence from Q3 to qualify P5, ahead of Romain Grosjean in P6.

Carlos Sainz ensured McLaren’s recent upsurge in form continued with P7, while Sergio Perez put his Racing Point in P8 ahead of Nico Hulkenberg.

Microcosm of Ferrari’s year
Despite their impressive pace across the Free Practice timesheets, neither Ferrari will start on the front row of the grid after yet another mechanical issue prevented Charles Leclerc from driving in Q3.

Leclerc will start from P10.

0.030 seconds
Just three hundredths of a second seperated Nico Hulkenberg in P8 and his Renault team-mate Daniel Ricciardo in P13.

Romain Grosjean and Sergio Perez scraped into Q3 at the expense of Antonio Giovinazzi and Kevin Magnussen.

Williams fail to bridge gap
Plenty of optimism had been raised prior to the weekend from the Williams factory, who had brought a number of upgrades with the hope of drawing closer to the midfield runners.

However, both George Russell and Robert Kubica found themselves 1.4 seconds adrift of Albon and qualified 18th and 19th respectively, and look set for a tough afternoon tomorrow.

Norris and Albon casualties
Lando Norris and Alexander Albon were eliminated after the first stage of qualifying.

Somewhat controversially, Albon’s progression was hindered by Norris, who held the Toro Rosso driver up on a hot lap.

Vettel out in Q1
Sebastian Vettel’s woes continue after a mechanical failure prevent him from participating in qualifying. The German will start his home race at the back of the grid.
What to expect this weekend?
Ferrari look to be back to their best so far this weekend, lighting up the timesheets in both Friday practice sessions. Their power advantage gives them a slight upper-hand around this circuit, but you can always expect Mercedes to be loitering at the top. And if the rain arrives, as it is forecasted, then we could be in for a thriller.
What happened last year?
Arguably the most enthralling race of the year, Lewis Hamilton fought back through the field after issues in qualifying caused him to start 14th. Hamilton rose to second, as Vettel built a healthy advantage out front. Then the rain came. Entering Turn 10, Vettel locked up and slid into the barriers, costing him the race win - and the title.
Hockenheim breakdown
Circuit length: 4.574km

Laps: 67

First Grand Prix: 1970

Race lap record: 1:13:780, Kimi Raikkonen (2004)

Number of corners: 17

2018 winner: Lewis Hamilton

Welcome!
Racing is set to get underway tomorrow at 14:10 BST, with qualifying commencing at 14:00 BST this afternoon.

We’ll have live updates during the course of tomorrow afternoon as the action unfolds!

