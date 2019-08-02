Gasly heads Red Bull one-two in FP2

Pierre Gasly spearheaded a Red Bull one-two in the Hungarian Grand Prix's second free practice session, as light rain disrupted teams' preparations at the Hungaroring.

The adverse weather conditions allowed Gasly to chalk up a rare P1 spot in the dry conditions during the early stages of the session, posting a 1:17:854 - just 0.055 seconds faster than his team mate Max Verstappen.

Lewis Hamilton rounded up the top three, a tenth shy of Gasly's benchmark time whilst on the hard-compound tyres.

Disruptive weather

The rain provided tricky conditions for the drivers, with varying levels of track grip, and it was Gasly's early soft-tyre effort that was enough to top the session before the rain intensified and slick-tyre running was annulled.

Spots of rain had already affected the start of the session and Alexander Albon fell victim to the precarious conditions, as he lost control of his car at the final corner by clipping the grass verge as he approached his braking point, sending his Toro Rosso into the barriers with some force.

The incident brought out the red flags and though Albon would have initially been frustrated at a lack of running, his mistake was soon softened by the limited action from the rest of the field.

A mad dash ensued after Albon's crash where teams and drivers attempted to gain as much dry tyre data as possible, but the track was officially declared wet, prompting drivers to return to the pits and alter to a set of intermediate tyres.

Intermediate session

With conditions failing to cease, it meant intermediates were the tyre of choice for the remainder of the session and the times set by Gasly, Verstappen and Hamilton were to remain unchallenged.

Valtteri Bottas, sat in P4 before precipitation increased, was the first to venture onto the circuit with a set of intermediates, although the Mercedes driver discovered during his exploratory lap that conditions were too dry for inters, but too wet for slicks.

A prominent trend appeared as teams withheld sending their cars out onto the track, until a heavier downpour soon prompted teams to comfortably test the intermediate tyres and gain some data.

Everyone bar the eliminated Albon tested the intermediates, and those that were brave enough stringed several laps together without harm - albeit George Russell's minor deviation with a few minutes remaining of the session.

Rest of the field

Renault driver Daniel Ricciardo briefly loitered as high as second with his lap on the softs before being relegated to fifth, seven tenths shy of Gasly.

Kimi Raikkonen ended the session ahead of both Ferrari's as Charles Leclerc could only manage the seventh fastest time on a set of medium's, whilst Sebastian Vettel enjoyed a spot of off-roading at the Turn 6/7 chicane before finishing the session in 13th on the hard-compound tyre.

Nico Hulkenberg reiterated Renault's intentions for the weekend as he finished eighth, ahead of Alfa Romeo's Antonio Giovinazzi and last weekend's podium star Daniil Kvyat, who all ran on the red-walled soft tyres.

Still running the Australian GP-specification Haas' Romain Grosjean put his VF-19 in eleventh on the mediums, just ahead of his team-mate Kevin Magnussen who was just 0.029 seconds adrift of the Frenchman in the upgraded Haas.

Carlos Sainz set his fastest lap time on the medium compound tyre and was 1.544 seconds down on Gasly, with Sergio Perez three-tenths further back on hards.

Lance Stroll, on the back of his impressive German GP, finished 16th as he ventured out on the hard tyres and was just ahead of George Russell - I don't want to tempt fate here, but it looks like Williams' upgrades have been beneficial.

After a minor hydraulic leak at the start of the session, Lando Norris could only muster the 18th quickest time of the session, whilst Robert Kubica rounded off the grid as Albon was unable to complete a flying lap before his crash.