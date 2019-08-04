Driver Ratings: Hungarian Grand Prix 2019

Formula 1 heads into the summer break with its reputation higher than ever after another nail-biting race. Whilst nothing could quite top the chaos of the German Grand Prix last week, Hungary still gave us plenty of close racing and a tense finale.

Here are all 20 driver ratings from the Hungaroring…

Mercedes AMG Petronas Motorsport

Following a catastrophic home Grand Prix, things could only get better for Mercedes. Technical Director, James Allison was the real hero of the weekend, with his strategy call securing the win.

Lewis Hamilton (1st) - 10/10

A record seventh win in Hungary did not come easy. After duelling with Max Verstappen for the majority of the race, it looked like the Brit would never get past the Dutchman, but a risky call to pit again for fresh Mediums turned out to be a masterstroke. Another great drive for the Championship leader who needed just a bit of help from his team to cross the line first.

Valtteri Bottas (8th) - 5/10

After qualifying on the front row of the grid, everything went wrong for Bottas on the first lap. After losing out to Hamilton, minor contact with Charles Leclerc resulted in a broken front wing. The Finn pitted early to fix the damage, but it was too late. After dropping down the order, he climbed his way back to a credible eighth, but with Esteban Ocon in pursuit of his Mercedes seat next season, Bottas needs to get back on track.

(Photo by Marco Canoniero via Getty Images)

Scuderia Ferrari

Despite a strong points haul, this wasn't a great day for the Scuderia. Both drivers finished a minute behind Hamilton and will be aiming for a big improvement over the break.

Sebastien Vettel (3rd) - 7/10

A late change to softs secured the final podium place for the German. Other than the classy overtake on Leclerc in the final few laps, there was precious little for Vettel to do.

Charles Leclerc (4th) - 6/10

Like his teammate, it was a solid but unspectacular drive from Leclerc, who was somewhat lucky to escape punishment following his contact with Bottas.

Aston Martin Red Bull Racing Honda

It was the same old story for Red Bull this weekend. One driver challenging for the win, the other struggling far behind.

Max Verstappen (2nd) - 9/10

After becoming the 100th different driver to take a pole position in Formula 1 history, Verstappen controlled the race holding off a rampant Hamilton lap after lap. But Red Bull's decision to stay on the one-stop proved to be fatal, with Verstappen declaring on the radio: "Tyres are dead". The fastest lap bonus point adds some comfort to what was a faultless drive.

Pierre Gasly (6th) - 4/10

Poor again from Pierre Gasly. A bad start saw him fall to ninth and before getting stuck behind Carlos Sainz to finish sixth. Worst still, he suffered the indignity of being lapped by his teammate. Christian Horner has said they have no plans to replace Gasly mid-season. They may well reconsider that.

(Photo by SOPA Images via Getty Images)

McLaren F1 Team

The best of the rest are just getting better and better. Whilst not a perfect race, they have extended their lead in the midfield battle and their young driver line-up are sure to get even more as the season continues.

Carlos Sainz Jnr. (5th) - 9/10

The Spaniard went from eighth to fifth on the first lap and stayed there, fending off Gasly to secure back-to-back P5s. His quality as a driver is certain but his post-race rendition of 'Smooth Operator' needs some work.

Lando Norris (9th) - 6/10

The 19-year-old should have finished higher after qualifying P7 but a dodgy pit-stop dropped him back. Despite being overtaken late on by a charging Bottas, Norris does go into the break in the top 10 in the Drivers Championship.

Red Bull Toro Rosso Honda

Both drivers earn some bonus points this week, purely for providing us with some breath-taking wheel-to-wheel action. Both junior Red Bulls remained side-by-side for nearly half a lap and somehow didn't make contact. Other than that it was a relatively quiet event.

Alexander Albon (10th) - 8/10

With Gasly surely on his way out of Red Bull, this will be the teammate fight to watch for the rest of the year. What the Thai driver lacks in experience he makes up for with pure speed and another points finish today will undoubtedly help his case.

Daniil Kyvat (15th) - 6/10

Nothing was ever going to top last weekend's joy of a podium and becoming a father, but Kyvat could have done better following his duel with Albon. The Russian sits ninth in the standings, as he aims to return to the senior Red Bull team.

Renault F1 Team

Renault's crown of best of the rest, is now seriously under-threat after yet another pointless race. They simply did not have any pace and that will need to change if they want to keep their impressive driver line-up happy.

Nico Hulkenberg (12th) - 5/10

A distinctly average race for a driver having a distinctly average season.

Daniel Ricciardo (14th) - 5/10

Qualifying last in Hungary isn't always the end of the world. But it was for Ricciardo. He simply couldn't get make up the places he lost on Saturday and his struggle to overtake Kevin Magnussen summed it all up. For the Aussie, who won here back in 2014, this was a weekend to forget.

Alfa Romeo Sauber Racing

If the gap between Verstappen and Gasly is big than the one between the Alfa Romeo drivers is vast chasm. It was a typical Grand Prix for the Italian team, with one driver fighting for points and the other nowhere to be seen.

Kimi Raikkonen (7th) - 8/10

God knows how Kimi Raikkonen drags his car into the top 10 nearly every race. He drove solidly throughout and defended a charging Bottas in the closing stages to finish ahead of his fellow Finn.

Antonio Giovinazzi (18th) - 4/10

He may only be in his first full season in F1 and he does have a World Champion as his teammate, but the Italian is simply not fast enough and his drive is surely in jeopardy.

SportPesa Racing Point F1 Team

With both cars out in Q1, Racing Point had their work cut out for Sunday. Narrowly missing out on the points, combined with Raikkonen's P7, puts them a point behind Alfa Romeo in the constructor's table.

Sergio Perez (11th) - 7/10

So close and yet so far for the Mexican. A stunning start helped propel Perez up the grid and it looked for so long like he would grab some precious points. But alas, it was not to be. Still though, a stellar drive to even been in contention.

Lance Stroll (17th) - 4/10

After briefly leading the German Grand Prix, it was business as usual for Stroll. Far behind his teammate, the Canadian still has the upper hand in the driver standings.

Rich Energy Haas F1 Team

Speaking with Autosport during the week, Team Principle Gunther Steiner described the Haas car as "the strangest machine I've ever worked with". Yet again whilst impressive in qualifying, there is simply no race pace whatsoever. Another weekend to forget.

Kevin Magnussen (13th) - 5/10

The Dane was his usual aggressive self on Sunday but his duels with Norris and Ricciardo were collision-free for a change. If he can behave himself like this more often, his future with the American team may be safe.

Romain Grosjean (DNF) - 4/10

The only retirement of the race, Grosjean started ninth but after his pit-stop disappeared down the grid and was later ordered to let a quicker Magnussen through. A water pressure issue ended his misery early.

(Photo by Attila Kisbenedek via Getty Images)

ROKiT Williams Racing

After nabbing their first point amid the chaos of Germany, Williams could not other up too many surprises in Hungary. Although there may be a reason for optimism thanks to the performances of one driver...

George Russell (16th) - 6/10

The fact that Russell nearly got out of Q1 was miraculous but then to finish ahead of a Racing Point and Alfa Romeo, proves that the young man has the potential to be a great racer. An outside bet for the Mercedes seat? Stranger things have happened.

Robert Kubica (19th) - 3/10

The slowest finisher, its hard to remember that Kubica is actually in the race half the time.