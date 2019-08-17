F1 Summer Break Review: Scuderia Toro Rosso

3969 days. Whilst I'm sure the team wouldn't have been counting such a meaningless figure, those in the Toro Rosso garage know all too well that the time between Daniil Kvyat's podium at Hockenheim and Sebastian Vettel's first victory at Monza in 2008 was too much of a wait.

Ever since Vettel exploded onto the Formula One scene with his breath-taking maiden success, Toro Rosso had grown immune to finishing in the top three.

But this year the team have massively improved and with a driver line-up that boasts a redemption-seeking Kvyat alongside a rookie sensation in Alexander Albon, the team have conjured up some pretty sensational results - none more so than Kvyat's incredible 3rd in Germany last month.

Two quick drivers

The team are certainly making the most of their driver line-up.

Kvyat has always been quick but brings with him a wealth of experience, and after the turmoil that seen him ousted from his F1 seat in 2017, the Russian has navigated his way back onto the field and delivered several impressive performances to remind the grid of his capabilities.

Albon too has been quietly excellent, stringing together regular point scoring finishes whenever the opportunity has arisen.

The pair's tussle in the Hungarian Grand Prix was a prime example of their compelling race craft as they tussled round the Hungaroring fighting for track position, with both drivers displaying a fine balance of aggression and respect before Albon was forced to concede his place.

However, the unravelling situation at the sister team of Red Bull has conjured up an unfair driver switch.

Pierre Gasly's worrying woes have seen him demoted to the Toro Rosso seat in favour of Albon, with the Thai/British driver set to partner Max Verstappen for the remainder of the 2019 campaign.

Whether Gasly's fortunes will dramatically switch at his former team remains to be seen.

Overachieving

On raw pace alone, Toro Rosso arguably possess the eighth quickest car on the grid.

Whilst margin to fourth is quite small within a midfield battle that intensifies with every passing race, the team have stepped up with their performances on a race day and as a result, have climbed to a superb 5th place in the constructor standings.

As previously mentioned, significant results have included the 3rd and 6th at Hockenheim and two weeks prior to that, Kvyat produced a sensational recovery drive at Silverstone to earn a handful of points.

Though resources at the team remain to be limited, this time last year they had 28 points, which is 15 short of where they are this season.

Although it's an almighty task, the team will be hoping to translate their first-half form into the back end of the season and maintain their current trajectory.