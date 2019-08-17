F1 Summer Break Review: Haas F1 Team

After finishing an outstanding 5th last year, many predicted Haas to go from strength to strength and become regular point scorers and podium challengers.

Instead the American team seem to have taken a huge step back.

Tyre trouble

The reason behind their struggles? Tyres.

Haas' car has good short-term pace on the Pirelli tyres but after a few laps, loses grip and subsequently, lots of time. As a result one of, if not both, Kevin Magnussen and Romain Grosjean often qualify in the top 10, only to drop down the order and out of the points come race day.

In recent races, the team have reverted their car back to its original specification in an attempt to change their fortunes, but more will need to be done to get Haas back to where they want to be.

Drivers standings:

Kevin Magnussen: 13th (18 Points)

Romain Grosjean: 17th (8 Points)

Constructors Standings: 9th (26 Points)

Poor Energy

It's not just the car that is giving team principle Gunther Steiner a headache. This year they began a partnership with drinks company Rich Energy, a deal that aimed to rival Red Bull. However, just days before the British Grand Prix, the Rich Energy Twitter account announced that the sponsorship deal had been terminated, citing the team's poor results. The tweet later transpired to be the work of disgruntled employee but nevertheless it was an embarrassing moment for a team aiming to challenge at the very top of F1.

Magnussen and Grosjean: Stick or twist?

Unlike other midfield teams, Haas aren't exactly ones to chop and change their driver line-up every season. But after three years it might be time to make a switch. Magnussen's aggressive tendencies have drawn criticism from fellow drivers and on several occasions made contact with his teammate, much to the dismay of Steiner.

Grosjean has always been quick, but inconsistency sums up his season, with simple errors such as crashing in the pit lane exit at Silverstone being his downfall this season.

Steiner's loyalty to his drivers is admirable, but how long can he put up with underwhelming performances. To get rid of both would be huge risk but the injection of a young and hungry rookie might just be what the team needs.