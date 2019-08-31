Belgian Grand Prix: Live Stream TV Updates and How to Watch Formula 1 Race 2019
Join us for live updates on the 69th instalment of the Belgian Grand Prix, with latest news, circuit information and lap updates from Spa-Francorchamps
Max Verstappen is running an old-spec engine, and having made numerous complaints yesterday, it will be interesting to see how the RB14 holds out in Spa.
Mercedes will also be hoping to keep engine temperatures to a minimal, which has a knock-on effect for all their customer teams.
Carlos Sainz was caught out in Q1 by Antonio Giovinazzi's retirement, which prematurely halted the session and cancelled out the lap he was about to produce.
Lando Norris will start from P12 on the grid, having produced a sublime lap which moved him to within touching distance of the top ten.
With the midfield battle intensifying, expect the McLaren duo to provide some entertainment.
Daniel Ricciardo and Nico Hulkenberg qualified 6th and 7th respectively, with the latter looking to prove a point following the announcement he has lost his seat in favour of Esteban Ocon.
Renault's race pace has been good, can they break into the top five today?
However, the Thai-British driver will be hopeful of charging through the field on a circuit awash with overtaking opportunities.
The pressure is off for him weekend, and after gathering a considerable amount of race pace data, I expect to see Albon shine.
Hamilton's Free Practice sessions had been hampered with technical gremlins and the odd unpalpable mistake, as seen in FP3, whilst Valtteri Bottas hasn't exactly grabbed the headlines since the announcement of his new contract.
Can Toto Wolff's team take the fight to the Ferrari's today?
Both Charles Leclerc and Sebastian Vettel have displayed excellent pace this weekend, can they maintain it this afternoon?
Heaven has gained another racer. Rest in Peace, Anthoine.
The size of the track and the nature of Belgian weather means it can sometimes be raining on one part of the track and dry on another, meaning grip can vary from one corner to the next.
Keep an eye on the thrilling Eau Rouge, arguably the most famous sequence of corners in the world, as the drivers flick left, right and then up the hill through Raidillon.
First Grand Prix: 1970
Race lap record: 1:46:286, Valtteri Bottas (2018)
Number of laps: 44
2018 winner: Sebastian Vettel