Driver Ratings: Belgian Grand Prix 2019

This should have been a joyous weekend. Formula One was back from it's summer break and the Circuit de Spa-Francorchamps in Belgium always offers great racing.

But the tragic death of Formula 2 driver Anthoine Hubert on Saturday, cast a dark cloud over the event. His passing serves as a harsh reminder of the dangers of motorsport, but also shows the strength and unity of the motorsport community and the ability to come together in times of great loss and sorrow.

No matter what the result, the most important victory of all is drivers' safety.

The importance of Sunday's race pales in comparison to Hubert's passing, but there was cause for celebration with Charles Leclerc taking his maiden victory and giving Ferrari their first win of the season.

Various drivers up and down the grid also put in strong drives so lets have a look at all the driver ratings for the 2019 Belgian Grand Prix:

Mercedes AMG Petronas Motorsport

So very nearly another win for the Silver Arrows but they just didn't have as much straight-line speed as their Italian rivals. Not that they'll mind too much given they are 145 points ahead.

Lewis Hamilton (2nd) - 9/10

Much like in Hungary, Hamilton spent the majority of the race chasing the leader hoping to pull off an overtake for the win in the final laps. Unlike Hungary he couldn't quite make it but a second place still increases his championship lead.

Valtteri Bottas (3rd) - 7/10

Another podium for the Finn after a solid drive. With his Mercedes seat secure for 2020, Bottas will be under less pressure for now and this should allow him to focus on challenging Hamilton for the title.

Scuderia Ferrari

It seemed like it would never happen but Ferrari finally have their first win of 2019. For once this season the Scuderia got their strategy right and they'll be hoping for more of the same at their home race next time out in Italy.

Charles Leclerc (1st) - 10/10

"This one is for Anthoine. Feels good, but difficult to enjoy on a weekend like this."

After coming so close in Bahrain and Austria it was third time lucky for Leclerc. He lead from pole and had just enough to hold off a charging Hamilton. It was mixed emotions for the Monegasque after the race, but he handled it with a maturity and dignity that extends beyond his 21 years. The first of many victories?

Sebastien Vettel (4th) - 7/10

Leclerc's win was made possible after great defensive driving from Vettel delayed Hamilton's charge to the front. After starting on the front row he'll be disappointed to finish outside the podium but the fastest lap bonus point will soften the blow.

Aston Martin Red Bull Racing Honda

The biggest news story of the summer break was that Alexander Albon and Pierre Gasly would be swapping teams for the remainder of the season. Was the promotion too soon for the rookie? Should Gasly have been given more time. Would the gamble pay off for Red Bull. All was answered.

Alexander Albon (5th) - 10/10

Engine penalties meant that Albon started his first race for Red Bull way back in 17th and things weren't getting much better after he struggled to get past the Renault's early on. But eventually he did what Gasly had struggled to do before, and navigated his way up through the pack to finish a brilliant fifth. And then there was his overtake on Daniel Ricciardo. More of this please.

Max Verstappen (DNF) - 0/10

If Verstappen has one weakness, it's at the start of the race. The Dutchman has struggled to get off the line on numerous occasions this season but it really cost him this time. After dropping down the order he made contact with Kimi Raikkonen at the first corner damaging his front left suspension. Moments later he was in the barriers at Eau Rouge, much to the dismay of his legions of Dutch fans.

McLaren F1 Team

Ultimately a weekend to forget for McLaren who could have come away with great points but mechanical issues plagued both drivers.

Lando Norris (11th) - 10/10

The very definition of unlucky. Norris got himself up to fifth at the start and stayed there all race. He looked set for his best ever finish only for his engine to die with under a lap to go. A sterling effort regardless.

Carlos Sainz Jnr. (DNF) - 0/10

The Spaniard's race was over before it began after his car lost power at the end of the formation lap and barely got off the grid.

Red Bull Toro Rosso Honda

The junior red bull outfit had a good weekend with both drivers in the points despite the loss of Albon to the senior team.

Daniil Kyvat (7th) - 9/10

With all the attention on Albon and the battle between Leclerc and Hamilton, Kyvat quietly made his way from the back row of the grid to 7th. He may feel hard done by not to get promoted to Red Bull but with drives like this his name will remain in contention.

Pierre Gasly (9th) - 6/10

Scoring two points on his return to Toro Rosso, it wasn't a bad race for the Frenchman who looked lively throughout despite finishing behind his Red Bull rivals.

Renault F1 Team

With Esteban Ocon joining the team next year, the cats are among the pigeons at Renault. Unfortunately that news hasn't greatly improved the car's performance.

Nico Hulkenberg (8th) - 7/10

Ocon's arrival means that Hulkenberg is out of a seat for next year, but scoring points in an underperforming car like he did at Belgium will improve his career prospects. A move to Haas is rumoured but he'll need to keep these performances up.

Daniel Ricciardo (14th) - 5/10

After getting shunted at the start, Ricciardo seemed destined to be in for a long race, with the team afterwards stating damage on the opening lap was costly in terms of car performance.

SportPesa Racing Point F1 Team

Nine points for the pink cars sees them jump into seventh in the standings and just three points behind Renault. With both drivers confirmed for next year, things are looking up.

Sergio Perez (6th) - 8/10

The Mexican penned a new three year contract with the team during the week and rewarded them with another classy performance.

Lance Stroll (10th) - 7/10

Much maligned by fans, Stroll's contract extension was less well received but he showed his potential with a solid drive which earned a point following Norris' breakdown.

Alfa Romeo Sauber Racing

The less said about their Grand Prix the better.

Kimi Raikkonen (16th) - 3/10

A great qualifying was undone at the first corner following his collision with Verstappen. Could he have left more room? If he had, he could have scored points. Instead he finished behind a Williams.

Antonio Giovinazzi (18th) - 3/10

The Italian was having a great race. Set for a points finish after a lengthy first stint, Giovinazzi had pulled off some good overtakes and avoided a near-certain collision with a Toro Rosso. And then he crashed on the last lap. There's no nice way to put it. Giovinazzi bottled it.

Rich Energy Haas F1 Team

With Hulkenberg rumours around, expect fireworks between these two for the remainder of the year.

Kevin Magnussen (12th) - 5/10

Finishing just outside of the points, Magnussen spent much of the opening laps being overtaken and spent the last ones climbing his way back up.

Romain Grosjean (13th) - 4/10

A great start saw him up to sixth but it all unravelled towards the end as he lost all pace. A somewhat charged radio chat summed up the frustration, as Haas struggled in race conditions once again.

ROKiT Williams Racing

They weren't dead last for a change. Not that that's much to cheer about.

George Russell (15th) - 3/10

Out in Q1, lapped, finished ahead of his teammate. Nothing new.

Robert Kubica (17th) - 1/10

His engine blowing up in qualifying was the height of excitement for Kubica this weekend. Another weekend to forget for the Pole.