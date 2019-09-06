Ferrari continue dominance in FP2

Ferrari continued their domination at Monza, as they managed to secure top spot at their home circuit with Charles Leclerc.

The Maranello outfit lost out on a one-two after Lewis Hamilton managed to put in a strong lap towards the end of the session.

The Mercedes team spent a lot of the session figuring out how to execute the tow for the sessions tomorrow, in the hope that they are able to keep up with the Scuderia.

Sebastian Vettel and Valtteri Bottas sat third and fourth with the two Red Bulls rounding out the top six.

Making up for lost time

For large parts the track was very busy due to the unpredictable conditions in the first practice session this morning.

This led to most drivers getting a good tow throughout the lap, with the towing strategy looking to be a very popular one for this weekend.

McLaren's mechanical woes

Lando Norris was forced to sit this session out for the large part due to a hydraulic issue to his car, giving him the opportunity to join ex McLaren man Fernando Alonso on the pit wall.

The Brit managed to creep out of his garage in the last 15-minutes of the session, but seemed to struggle with the combination of poor weather and car issues.

Mixed conditions

The conditions were in the same vain as FP1, interchangeable for large parts, with clear spells in the first and last parts of the session.

However, it didn’t seem like there were too many changes with the tyres, with many cars staying out through the wet periods in anticipation that these conditions will persist throughout the weekend.

There was a period where the red flag came out after Kevin Magnussen got too close to one of the many gravel traps scattered across Monza and as he recovered the car, he managed to scoop a fair bit back onto the track.

The marshals managed to have it cleared within ten minutes and the session was back underway.

Final Standings – Monza FP2