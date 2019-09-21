Leclerc quickest in red-flagged FP3

As the sun set on a hazy night in Singapore, it was Charles Leclerc who surprisingly topped the final practice session.

After the Monegasque struggled in the previous two practice sessions, including a gearbox failure yesterday, he seemed to have found his rhythm after topping a session for the tenth time in 15 race-weekends.

The Ferrari driver finished two-tenths ahead of championship leader Lewis Hamilton, with Sebastian Vettel and Valtteri Bottas, third and fourth.

The Red Bulls of Alexander Albon and Max Verstappen were next but were shockingly over a second off the pace, closely followed by the McLarens and Renaults.

Perez puncture stops session

The narrow walls of the Marina Bay Street Circuit had already caught out Bottas and Albon on Friday and today it was Sergio Perez's turn.

The Mexican lost control of his Racing Point at Turn 22, hitting the wall and puncturing his rear right tyre. Although he managed to limp back to the pits, the incident sprayed debris across the track and the session had to be red flagged while the marshals cleared the mess.

Daniil Kvyat's session was also short lived after his Toro Rosso went up in smoke on his out lap. He now faces a race against time to change his power unit before the qualifying session this afternoon.

Leclerc on for the hat-trick?

With high downforce key at Singapore, Mercedes and Red Bull should have been the clear frontrunners this weekend.

Though, Ferrari have now emerged as a real contender, which could see a much anticipated three-way fight for the victory and with the Maranello outfit looking a force to reckoned with.

Ferrari's Leclerc is hoping to become only the third driver in history to win his first three races consecutively, a feat managed only by world champions Damon Hill and Mika Hakkinen.

But of course, Mercedes and Red Bull could be saving their true pace for where it counts in qualifying and the race.

Free Practice Three - Singapore