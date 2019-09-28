Russian Grand Prix: Live Stream TV Updates and How to Watch Formula Race 2019
Follow along for Russian Grand Prix live stream, latest news, circuit information and lap updates of the 2019 Formula 1 GP.
The grid
The grid for Sunday's race is as follows;
LEC, HAM, VET, BOT, SAI, HUL, NOR, GRO, VER, RIC, PER, GIO, MAG, STR, RAI, GAS, RUS, KUB, ALB, KYV.
Red Bull penalty crisis
Both Red Bull drivers will be starting further down the order due to engine penalties despite Max Verstappen going fourth fastest, although Alex Albon was out in Q1 following a crash.
It means Valtteri Bottas will move up to fourth, with Carlos Sainz starting an impressive fifth for McLaren.
Leclerc on pole!
The Monegasque has been on fire since the summer break, scoring four poles in a row, the first Ferrari driver to do so since Michael Schumacher.
But ahead of the race, Leclerc said: "We need to keep our feet on the ground.
"At the moment we have a good momentum and have some really good performances but at the end, it doesn't change."
Sochi breakdown
Circuit length: 5.848km
Laps: 53
First Grand Prix: 2014
Race lap record: 1.35.861, Valtteri Bottas
2018 winner: Lewis Hamilton
