Driver ratings: Russian Grand Prix

After Ferrari's dominance in recent races, Mercedes took advantage of Sebastian Vettel’s misfortune to clinch a fortunate one-two in Sochi.

Lewis Hamilton edged ever closer to his sixth world championship title and was one of many impressive performers across the grid.

Let's see how the drivers rated after the Russian Grand Prix.

Mercedes

Lewis Hamilton - 1st

It was a return to form for Hamilton as he and the Mercedes team managed to navigate the virtual safety car to clinch the win. Despite the early lead that the Ferrari's had, it was the Mercedes cars that came out on top. Hamilton had pretty consistent pace all weekend, as well as throughout the race. He will be wanting to carry this into the Japanese Grand Prix in a fornite.

9/10

Valtteri Bottas - 2nd

A 5th place start for the second silver arrow wasn't the best start that he could have asked for, but a 2nd place finish in the race wasn't too shabby. Once Bottas was pushed into second place following the VSC he proved yet again what a great wingman he can be to Hamilton, much to his aberration. Despite Sochi being one of his favoured tracks, as results go, he couldn't make something happen this time.

7/10

Ferrari

Sebastian Vettel - DNF

One of the last people you would expect to not finish the race, however that was the case. On the 28th lap of the race the German complained about a lack of power and later found out that his mgu-k stopped working, bringing out the virtual safety car that effectively secured the win for Mercedes. Before that he was having a solid race, a great start and early superiority showed that he wanted to pick up where he left off in Singapore.

6/10

Charles Leclerc - 3rd

Another race, another pole position for Charles Leclerc. However this was as far as his luck would take him. Despite sharing the early dominance with his teammate, it would all come tumbling down following Vettel's retirement. Having already made a pit stop before the untimely demise of his teammate he couldn't compete with the fresh tyres of the Silver Arrows. However he still managed to finish in a podium position.

8/10

Red Bull

Max Verstappen - 4th

After taking a new power unit, Max Verstappen fell down to ninyh position for the start of the race but still managed to make the most of the chaos. Gaining five positions and finishing fourth, he used is usual brand of fast pace and high aggression in order to get the most out of the race, taking home valuable points for Red Bull.

7/10

Alexander Albon - 5th

Alexander Albon also took new power unit components, a new gear box and a new specification floor and consequently he found himself starting from the pit-lane. Following questions about his practice performance in comparison to Verstappen, Albon silenced a lot of his critics as he climbed to finish in a fifth place. The Thai driver showed exactly why he was selected to replace Pierre Gasly, making light work of the midfield on his way to the finish.

9/10

McLaren

Carlos Sainz - 6th

For a brief moment in the first lap, Carlos Sainz found himself ahead of one of the Mercedes in third place. However the jubilation was short lived in the following corners. None the less it was a return of the consistent Spaniard that we saw in the middle of the season. Despite Red Bull passing them with reasonable ease late on, it was still a strong showing.

7/10

Lando Norris - 8th

Along with Sainz, Lando Norris managed to put in a respectable performance, finishing eighth and securing some more valuable points in the battle against Renault for the best of the rest in the constructors table. It was what can be classified as a typical McLaren performance as of this year.

7/10

Renault

Daniel Ricciardo - DNF

One of the three cars who was caught up in the early stages of the chaos, the honey badger had a weekend to forget. He was collateral damage in the Romain Grosjean, Antonio Giovinazzi dispute, a wrong place at the wrong time scenario.

0/10

Nico Hulkenberg - 10th

The Renault that did finish however managed to get one point out of the race. As well as gaining the point, Nico Hulkenberg may also have helped his case for next year. The German, who is still without a drive for next year, managed to qualify seventh for the race and was also involved in an entertaining battle with rival Kevin Magnussen. With only limited seats up for grabs next year, a couple more performances like Sunday's wouldn't hurt his chances.

6/10

Racing Point

Sergio Perez - 7th

After a forgettable drive in Singapore, all the upgrades seem to be doing the trick for Racing Point as Sergio Perez managed to come across the line in seventh place. He had a great view of the first lap carnage and managed to capitalise off of it too. From there on he managed to split the McLaren's and use the straight-line speed of the Mercedes engine to maintain the position.

7/10

Lance Stroll - 11th

The Canadian started in 14th and finished in 11th, narrowly missing out on a point. Despite having a quiet race, he gained three places, although he would have loved to get into the points paying positions. With the way that development is going at Racing Point, it could prove to be a promising end to the season for the Canadian.

6/10

Toro Rosso

Pierre Gasly - 14th

Both the Toro Rosso drivers finished around the same proximity as they started, and was the theme throughout the race. Despite the brief battle with the man who took his seat at Red Bull, Albon, he was trailing his teammate, in what was not a great weekend for the Frenchman.

5/10

Daniil Kvyat 12th

The only salvation that Daniil Kvyat can take from his home grand prix was that he beat his team mate. Other than that he had a very quiet race, and a miserable weekend. However, after unofficially securing one of the Toro Rosso seats for next year, it's not all bad for the Russian.

5/10

Haas

Romain Grosjean - DNF

Making it to the second lap of the grand prix wasn't to be for the Frenchman, as a collision with Giovinazzi spelled a premature end to his race. After a promising qualifying he will be bitterly frustrated that it ended the way it did, though it wasn't entirely his fault.

0/10

Kevin Magnussen - 9th

After a frustrating couple of races, things may finally be looking up for Kevin Magnussen following his 9th place finish in Russia. The Dane started the race in 14th and managed to not only maintain his position through the early chaos but benefit from it. The team will be hoping that the race isn't a false dawn and that Magnussen's form can continue in two weeks time.

7/10

Alfa Romeo

Kimi Raikkonen - 13th

It was a race that went wrong from the get go for the most experienced driver on the grid. After having jumped the start and then stand still on the grid, being swarmed by other cars was enough to make the audience squirm. Consequently he gained a drive through penalty which ended any hopes of a decent finish in the race.

4/10

Antonio Giovinazzi - 15th

It was a crash back down to earth after a sterling Singapore Grand Prix for the Italian. After leading four of the laps in the East Asian heat, he was the final finisher of the race in a lonely 15th place, rounding out a disappointing weekend for Alfa Romeo.

4/10

Williams

George Russell - DNF

George Russell started the weekend poorly and it didn't get any better on Sunday. His qualifying lap was compromised by traffic on his out-lap, leading him to start in 17th place, out qualifying his team mate once again. On the 28th lap of the race, under the virtual safety car, he found himself in the barriers at turn eight due to a braking issue.

5/10

Robert Kubica - DNF

With his race ending early in order to conserve parts on the Williams for the up and coming races, Robert Kubica didn't have too much to shout about in Sochi. Another disappointing weekend in a season that has been equally as frustrating for the Pole.

4/10