Japanese Grand Prix: Formula 1 Live Stream and Race TV Updates
Follow along for Japanese Grand Prix live stream, latest news, circuit information and lap updates of the 2019 Formula 1 GP.
Qualifying postponed as typhoon set to hit Suzuka
The FIA have announced their decision to cancel both FP3 and qualifying. The latter will commence at 2am UK time on Sunday where we can expect a packed day of Formula 1.
The race is still scheduled to go ahead at 6:10am UK time on Sunday, where you can join us for lap by lap, live race updates here at VAVEL.
Suzuka Breakdown
Circuit length: 5.807km
Laps: 53
First Grand Prix: 1987
Race lap record: 1:31:540, Kimi Raikkonen, McLaren (2005)
Number of corners: 18
2018 winner: Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes
Weekend Scheldule
Unless the aforementioned Typhoon Hagibis has anything to say about it, Qualifying will be underway Saturday 07:00 BST before lights out on Sunday at 06:10 BST and you can follow the action right here through our live updates!
Welcome!
Much like a great typhoon, Formula 1 has rolled up in Japan this weekend at Suzuka, so be sure to set your alarms for some early morning racing!