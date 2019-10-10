on VAVEL
on the Web
Images
VAVEL logo
20 People Online
WHAT DO YOU THINK ABOUT THIS? Raise your voice.
VAVEL logo
Kang Daniel
Hello for ya
19:20
VAVEL logo
Hello for ya
19:20
VAVEL logo
Kang Daniel
Hello for ya
19:20
Japanese Grand Prix: Formula 1 Live Stream and Race TV Updates
Alexander Albon of Thailand driving the Red Bull on track during practice for the F1 Grand Prix of Japan at Suzuka Circuit (Photo credit: Mark Thompson, Getty Images)

Japanese Grand Prix: Formula 1 Live Stream and Race TV Updates

Follow along for Japanese Grand Prix live stream, latest news, circuit information and lap updates of the 2019 Formula 1 GP.

callum-mcavoy
Callum McAvoy

ADVERTISEMENT

60 LIVE live icon gif
Qualifying postponed as typhoon set to hit Suzuka
The FIA have announced their decision to cancel both FP3 and qualifying. The latter will commence at 2am UK time on Sunday where we can expect a packed day of Formula 1.

The race is still scheduled to go ahead at 6:10am UK time on Sunday, where you can join us for lap by lap, live race updates here at VAVEL.

Suzuka Breakdown
Circuit length: 5.807km

Laps: 53

First Grand Prix: 1987

Race lap record: 1:31:540, Kimi Raikkonen, McLaren (2005)

Number of corners: 18

2018 winner: Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes

Weekend Scheldule
Unless the aforementioned Typhoon Hagibis has anything to say about it, Qualifying will be underway Saturday 07:00 BST before lights out on Sunday at 06:10 BST and you can follow the action right here through our live updates!
Welcome!
Much like a great typhoon, Formula 1 has rolled up in Japan this weekend at Suzuka, so be sure to set your alarms for some early morning racing!
VAVEL Logo
CHAT