F1 reveal plans for 2021 Miami Grand Prix

Formula 1 could soon be racing around the streets of Miami after reaching an agreement in principle with the owners of the NFL side Miami Dolphins.

The proposed circuit would loop around the Dolphin's stadium and organisers are aiming to hold a grand prix in the Florida city as early as 2021.

The future of Formula 1?

A Grand Prix in Miami is the latest attempt by F1's owners, Liberty Media, to increase the sport's popularity and marketability in the USA.

With America already hosting one race, at the Circuit of the Americas in Austin Texas, a second in a famous and attractive city like Miami, will no doubt expand the sport's audience.

If all goes to plan it will mean that other venues currently on the calendar will surely have to be dropped, something that may not sit well with the hardcore fans of the sport.

Will it actually go ahead?

Attempts to bring a second American race to the calendar have been ongoing for a number of years now. A race based in New Jersey was due to be held back in 2013 but was postponed indefinitely and a recent proposal for a circuit in downtown Miami was declined over concerns from local businesses.

Those concerns still remain, and there are still several hurdles to overcome before the race gets officially confirmed, including approval by Miami-Dade County. But that should be easy to obtain given that the circuit will be built entirely on land owned by the Dolphins.

Whether it will be a successful venue for F1 remains to be seen. The proposed circuit layout is reminiscent of the Russian Grand Prix that is based around the Sochi Winter Olympic Park or even the infamous Caesars Palace car park circuit that was used for the US Grand Prix between 1981-82.

Both circuits are not greatly revered by fans and drivers alike so some design changes may need to be implemented in order to win over the doubters.