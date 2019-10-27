Mexican Grand Prix: Live Stream TV Updates and How To Watch Formula One 2019
It’s Round 18 of the 2019 Formula One season and Lewis Hamilton has the opportunity to be crowned World Champion for the sixth time here in Mexico.
1) Leclerc
2) Vettel
3) Hamilton
4) Verstappen
5) Albon
6) Bottas
7) Sainz
8) Norris
9) Kvyat
10) Gasly
Every team - with the exception of Red Bull, Mercedes and Racing Point - had their drivers qualifying next to each other, consolidating the point that this is a circuit where drivers heavily rely on their machinery.
Not ideal race preparation for somebody looking to halt Lewis Hamilton.
Analysis of race runs and qualifying times leaves very little to separate the three, although Max Verstappen was at his scintillating best to break into the 1:14 barrier in qualifying yesterday.
As a result, Charles Leclerc has been promoted to pole, with Verstappen now starting fourth.
Number of Laps: 71
Circuit Length: 4.304km
Race Distance: 305,354km
Lap Record: 1:18:741 (Valtteri Bottas, 2018)
Key features: It’s pretty high! The track sits 2km above sea level, making oxygen a more valuable commodity.
The Foro Sol Baseball stadium section in the final sector makes for a unique spectacle, and can host thousands of spectators.
So if Hamilton was to win the race, Bottas would need to finish no lower than fourth to keep his slim title hopes alive.