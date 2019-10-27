on VAVEL
Mexican Grand Prix: Live Stream TV Updates and How To Watch Formula One 2019
(Photo by Mark Thompson/Getty Images)

Mexican Grand Prix: Live Stream TV Updates and How To Watch Formula One 2019

It’s Round 18 of the 2019 Formula One season and Lewis Hamilton has the opportunity to be crowned World Champion for the sixth time here in Mexico.

jaquobcrooke
Jaquob Crooke

Time difference between Daniel Ricciardo’s pole position lap for Red Bull last year and Max Verstappen’s lap for Red Bull this year. It’s a bit, er, close.
Qualifying Results
So, here’s the top ten line-up for today’s race:

1) Leclerc

2) Vettel

3) Hamilton

4) Verstappen

5) Albon

6) Bottas

7) Sainz

8) Norris

9) Kvyat

10) Gasly

It’s a team circuit
An obvious trend from qualifying yesterday was the pattern of classification.

Every team - with the exception of Red Bull, Mercedes and Racing Point - had their drivers qualifying next to each other, consolidating the point that this is a circuit where drivers heavily rely on their machinery.

Bottas shunt
Valtteri Bottas’ weekend took an unexpected twist during qualifying as his Mercedes snapped back at him on the entry into the final corner and the Finn took a heavy impact as he veered off into the wall.

Not ideal race preparation for somebody looking to halt Lewis Hamilton.

Anybody’s game
There is very little to split the leading trio of Mercedes, Ferrari and Red Bull.

Analysis of race runs and qualifying times leaves very little to separate the three, although Max Verstappen was at his scintillating best to break into the 1:14 barrier in qualifying yesterday. 

Qualifying Review
Max Verstappen was stripped of his pole position in Saturday’s qualifying after stewards had judged that the Red Bull driver failed to oblige with the double yellow flags being waved in the final two corners.

As a result, Charles Leclerc has been promoted to pole, with Verstappen now starting fourth.

Breakdown: Autódromo Hermanos Rodríguez
First Grand Prix: 1963

Number of Laps: 71

Circuit Length: 4.304km

Race Distance: 305,354km

Lap Record: 1:18:741 (Valtteri Bottas, 2018)

Key features: It’s pretty high! The track sits 2km above sea level, making oxygen a more valuable commodity.

The Foro Sol Baseball stadium section in the final sector makes for a unique spectacle, and can host thousands of spectators.

 

Hitting it for six
Lewis Hamilton will be crowned World Champion IF he outscores his Mercedes team-mate Valterri Bottas by 14 points.

So if Hamilton was to win the race, Bottas would need to finish no lower than fourth to keep his slim title hopes alive.

Hello!
Welcome to Vavel’s live coverage of the 2019 Mexican Grand Prix!
