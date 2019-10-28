Driver Ratings: Mexican Grand Prix

It was another cracking Formula 1 weekend with fireworks both on and off the track at the Mexican Grand Prix.

Mexico City once is one of the best racing venues to go to if you want watch a thrilling race and experience a unique party atmosphere and yesterdays race was no exception.

Lewis Hamilton escaped contact with Max Verstappen at the start to take victory but it wasn't enough to take a 6th Driver's World Championship. He'll have to wait until next weekend's USA Grand Prix for another go at it, so for now find out how he and the rest of grid scored in the Driver Ratings.

Mercedes

Lewis Hamilton - 1st

The soon-to-be six-time world champion, sure likes to moan about tyre strategy. Once again Hamilton called into question the team's decision to pit him early but it was a masterstroke and he was able to use his superior pace and race management skills to hold off the opposition.

It could have been so different however. Squeezed onto the grass by Sebastian Vettel at the start before contact with Verstappen dropped him down the order but he does what all great drivers so and kept his head down and pushed hard and was rewarded with the win.

10/10

Valtteri Bottas - 3rd

Whatever goes up must come down. After a brilliant win in Japan, good old Bottas was back to his usual self. Still a podium finish is a decent enough result.

8/10

Ferrari

Sebastian Vettel - 2nd

He started P2 and finished P2. The German's race was largely uneventful apart from when he was taken about by Carlos Sainz Jnr. while trying to lap him.

8/10

Charles Leclerc - 4th

The pole-sitter will be deeply disappointed to finish outside the top three. His two stop strategy and a slow pitstop cost him but he at least goes away with the fastest lap bonus point.

7/10

Red Bull Racing

Alexander Albon - 5th

The Thai driver continued to show his talents with another solid drive although he could not match the pace of the Mercedes and Ferrari drivers head of him.

7/10

Max Verstappen - 6th

His charge through the grid was impressive but young Verstappen had only himself to blame for the incidents that ruined his weekend. Demoted from pole for ignoring yellow flags was completely avoidable and the overtake on Bottas that led to a puncture was overly ambitious.

Even his scrap with Kevin Magnussen later on was unnecessary. The Dutchman may be a fan-favourite, but he won't win races, let alone championships, unless he learns to control rage and natural speed.

6/10

McLaren

Carlos Sainz Jnr. - 13th

Another two-stopper, Sainz deserved better than this after starting P7. The result does however set up a three-way duel for sixth in the Drivers' Standings with Albon and Pierre Gasly.

5/10

Lando Norris - DNF

Norris was expecting points in Mexico but after a botched pitstop the Brit was left chasing the pack for the majority of the race before retiring. Should pit crews bring back the lollypop man to stop drivers leaving without all their wheels being fixed on?

4/10

Renault

Daniel Ricciardo - 8th

After their disqualification from the Japanese Grand Prix, this was a good way for Renault to bounce back. A poor qualifying was soon forgotten about with Ricciardo pulling off some trademark late-braking moves to climb up the grid. Points must be deducted however for his failed move on Sergio Perez, which could have gone disastrously wrong.

6/10

Nico Hulkenberg - 10th

Despite crashing into the barriers at the last corner (courtesy of Daniil Kvyat), Hulkenberg took a solidary point. The German will need a big improvement over the last three races if he wants to continue his F1 career.

5/10

Toro Rosso

Pierre Gasly - 9th

With Albon delivering the goods for the senior team, Gasly's exploits have been largely overlooked but the Frenchman has being raking in the points for Red Bull B-team. He just seems more comfortable in their car and performances like these prove that the kid's still got something.

6/10

Daniil Kvyat - 11th

He could of earned a 5/10 for a generally unremarkable weekend for the Russian. But then he hit Hulkenberg right at the end to remind everyone that the old Torpedo is still there.

4/10

Racing Point

Sergio Perez - 7th

Perez is a god to the Mexican fans and the crowds cheering for him is simply a joy to watch. It helps that he had a great race and finished 'best-of-the-rest' fending off Ricciardo to the end.

8/10

Lance Stroll - 12th

To drag his Racing Point from 16th to 12th is impressive but everyone knows who the real top dog at the team is.

5/10

Alfa Romeo

Antonio Giovinazzi - 14th

Like Norris, Giovinazzi suffered in the pits. Fortunately he was able to continue but the incident could have caused a very serious injury to his mechanics and not doubt the FIA will be looking into ways to make pit stops safer.

3/10

Kimi Raikkonen - DNF

Alfa just weren't at the races in Mexico and the Iceman's retirement from outside the points were testament to that.

2/10

Haas

Kevin Magnussen - 15th

Speaking of not being at the races, where were Haas this weekend? Aside from contact with Verstappen, Magnussen left no impact on the race.

2/10

Romain Grosjean - 17th

There is a certain level of indignity of finishing behind a Williams. The team will be hoping for better things at their home Grand Prix in the US next weekend.

1/10

Williams

George Russell - 16th

Finishing ahead of someone not called Robert Kubica is a miracle. Give this man a high rating. Well not too high.

4/10

Robert Kubica - 18th

We actually got to see some scrapping between the Williams this weekend with Kubica coming out on top at first. It won't save his season though. Nor his rating.

2/10