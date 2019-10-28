Driver Ratings: Mexican Grand Prix

It was another cracking Formula 1 weekend with fireworks both on and off the track at the Mexican Grand Prix.
Mexico City once is one of the best racing venues to go to if you want watch a thrilling race and experience a unique party atmosphere and yesterdays race was no exception.
Lewis Hamilton escaped contact with Max Verstappen at the start to take victory but it wasn't enough to take a 6th Driver's World Championship. He'll have to wait until next weekend's USA Grand Prix for another go at it, so for now find out how he and the rest of grid scored in the Driver Ratings.
Mercedes
Lewis Hamilton - 1st
The soon-to-be six-time world champion, sure likes to moan about tyre strategy. Once again Hamilton called into question the team's decision to pit him early but it was a masterstroke and he was able to use his superior pace and race management skills to hold off the opposition.
It could have been so different however. Squeezed onto the grass by Sebastian Vettel at the start before contact with Verstappen dropped him down the order but he does what all great drivers so and kept his head down and pushed hard and was rewarded with the win.
10/10
Valtteri Bottas - 3rd
Whatever goes up must come down. After a brilliant win in Japan, good old Bottas was back to his usual self. Still a podium finish is a decent enough result.
8/10
Ferrari
Sebastian Vettel - 2nd
He started P2 and finished P2. The German's race was largely uneventful apart from when he was taken about by Carlos Sainz Jnr. while trying to lap him.
8/10
Charles Leclerc - 4th
The pole-sitter will be deeply disappointed to finish outside the top three. His two stop strategy and a slow pitstop cost him but he at least goes away with the fastest lap bonus point.
7/10
Red Bull Racing
Alexander Albon - 5th
The Thai driver continued to show his talents with another solid drive although he could not match the pace of the Mercedes and Ferrari drivers head of him.
7/10
Max Verstappen - 6th
His charge through the grid was impressive but young Verstappen had only himself to blame for the incidents that ruined his weekend. Demoted from pole for ignoring yellow flags was completely avoidable and the overtake on Bottas that led to a puncture was overly ambitious.
Even his scrap with Kevin Magnussen later on was unnecessary. The Dutchman may be a fan-favourite, but he won't win races, let alone championships, unless he learns to control rage and natural speed.
6/10
McLaren
Carlos Sainz Jnr. - 13th
Another two-stopper, Sainz deserved better than this after starting P7. The result does however set up a three-way duel for sixth in the Drivers' Standings with Albon and Pierre Gasly.
5/10
Lando Norris - DNF
Norris was expecting points in Mexico but after a botched pitstop the Brit was left chasing the pack for the majority of the race before retiring. Should pit crews bring back the lollypop man to stop drivers leaving without all their wheels being fixed on?
4/10
Renault
Daniel Ricciardo - 8th
After their disqualification from the Japanese Grand Prix, this was a good way for Renault to bounce back. A poor qualifying was soon forgotten about with Ricciardo pulling off some trademark late-braking moves to climb up the grid. Points must be deducted however for his failed move on Sergio Perez, which could have gone disastrously wrong.
6/10
Nico Hulkenberg - 10th
Despite crashing into the barriers at the last corner (courtesy of Daniil Kvyat), Hulkenberg took a solidary point. The German will need a big improvement over the last three races if he wants to continue his F1 career.
5/10
Toro Rosso
Pierre Gasly - 9th
With Albon delivering the goods for the senior team, Gasly's exploits have been largely overlooked but the Frenchman has being raking in the points for Red Bull B-team. He just seems more comfortable in their car and performances like these prove that the kid's still got something.
6/10
Daniil Kvyat - 11th
He could of earned a 5/10 for a generally unremarkable weekend for the Russian. But then he hit Hulkenberg right at the end to remind everyone that the old Torpedo is still there.
4/10
Racing Point
Sergio Perez - 7th
Perez is a god to the Mexican fans and the crowds cheering for him is simply a joy to watch. It helps that he had a great race and finished 'best-of-the-rest' fending off Ricciardo to the end.
8/10
Lance Stroll - 12th
To drag his Racing Point from 16th to 12th is impressive but everyone knows who the real top dog at the team is.
5/10
Alfa Romeo
Antonio Giovinazzi - 14th
Like Norris, Giovinazzi suffered in the pits. Fortunately he was able to continue but the incident could have caused a very serious injury to his mechanics and not doubt the FIA will be looking into ways to make pit stops safer.
3/10
Kimi Raikkonen - DNF
Alfa just weren't at the races in Mexico and the Iceman's retirement from outside the points were testament to that.
2/10
Haas
Kevin Magnussen - 15th
Speaking of not being at the races, where were Haas this weekend? Aside from contact with Verstappen, Magnussen left no impact on the race.
2/10
Romain Grosjean - 17th
There is a certain level of indignity of finishing behind a Williams. The team will be hoping for better things at their home Grand Prix in the US next weekend.
1/10
Williams
George Russell - 16th
Finishing ahead of someone not called Robert Kubica is a miracle. Give this man a high rating. Well not too high.
4/10
Robert Kubica - 18th
We actually got to see some scrapping between the Williams this weekend with Kubica coming out on top at first. It won't save his season though. Nor his rating.
2/10