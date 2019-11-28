Abu Dhabi Grand Prix: Live Stream TV Updates and How to Watch Formula 1 2019

ADVERTISEMENT
Ferrari strategy woes continue
Charles Leclerc and Sebastian Vettel of Ferrari qualified fourth and fifth on the grid but the Scuderia made a massive mistake and didn’t let Leclerc out on time to set a final flying lap at the end of the session. Ferrari have made plenty of strategy errors throughout 2019 and Saturday was no different
Qualifying Report
An eventful Saturday saw Mercedes’ Lewis Hamilton take pole position ahead of teammate Valtteri Bottas and Red Bull’s Max Verstappen. However, Bottas will be taking heavy penalties for power unit changes and will start from the back of the grid
What happened last year?
Lewis Hamilton won from pole position followed by Sebastian Vettel and Max Verstappen. The opening lap saw Nico Hulkenberg barrel roll his Renault into the wall, after trying to overtake Romain Grosjean at turn nine. The race was also two-time champion Fernando Alonso’s last. The Spaniard bowed out of the sport performing synchronised donuts with Hamilton and Vettel at the finish line.
Yas Marina breakdown
Circuit length: 5.554km
Laps: 55
First Grand Prix: 2009
Race lap record: 1:40:279, Sebastian Vettel, Red Bull (2009)
Number of corners: 21
2018 winner: Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes
The Schedule
Qualifying will get underway Saturday 13:00 BST before lights out on Sunday at 13:10 BST and you can follow the race right here on Vavel!
Welcome!
Hello and welcome to the final race of the 2019 Formula 1 season. My name is Callum McAvoy and I'll be providing you with live updates of all the action from Abu Dhabi!