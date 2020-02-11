7 things to look out for in 'Drive to Survive' Season 2

Netflix’s Formula 1 documentary, Drive to Survive, was a huge hit with both hardcore fans and newcomers to the sport when it was released last year. The 10-part series gave us a behind-the-scenes look at the 2018 season, featuring insightful interviews with the drivers and team principles, the likes of which we hadn’t seen before.

It was no surprise then that the streaming giant commissioned a second series to cover the 2019 season, which will be our hitting our screens on 28th February.

With that in mind let’s have a look at seven things that fans should look forward to seeing in Drive to Survive Season 2:

Mercedes’ Germany disaster

The only drawback from the first series of Drive to Survive was the absence of Mercedes and Ferrari, with the two teams not wishing to take part. This time round though, both are included and better still we already know that Mercedes’ episode will be centred around the German Grand Prix.

What started off as a celebratory weekend for Lewis Hamilton and co. soon turned into a disaster with botched pitstops and Valtteri Bottas in the barriers. And now everyone gets to relive it with added input from animated team principle Toto Wolff.

More Steiner meltdowns

Undoubtedly, the breakout star from Season One, Haas Team Principle Gunther Steiner became known for his choice words, good humour and casual criticism of Romain Grosjean. And that was after a great year for the American team.

2019 was not a good year however, so expect more Steiner meltdowns and entertaining team talks with Grosjean and Kevin Magnussen.

Vettel at the Canadian Grand Prix

Sebastian Vettel is a marmite figure. Some love the four-time world champion and others think he’s incredibly overrated. So, it’ll be interesting to see if those opinions change when we what he is like out of the cockpit.

Undoubtably his most iconic moment of the year came in the aftermath of the Canadian Grand Prix. A divisive five-second penalty cost Vettel victory and he made his feelings known by ignoring the podium celebrations and heading straight to Ferrari HQ. He got onto the podium eventually but not placing the number one sign in front of his Ferrari. Thanks to Netflix, we’ll be able to relive that moment, with added commentary from the man himself.

Vettel v Leclerc

On the subject of Ferrari, the Scuderia found themselves in a spot of bother quite a few times during 2019. The struggle for power between Vettel and youngster Charles Leclerc, as each one attempted to assert themselves as Ferrari’s number one driver captivated the motorsport community all year before finally coming to a head at the Brazilian Grand Prix, where the two collided in spectacular fashion. In the aftermath both drivers were held in their feelings for each other in front of the cameras but hopefully Drive to Survive will pull back the curtain on their relationship.

More exposure for the younger drivers

The future of F1 is in good hands with so many talented young drivers breaking through last season. While Mercedes dominated at the front, the emergence of Leclerc, Antonio Giovinazzi, George Russell and many others gave fans new personalities to support.

Whether its Red Bull duo Max Verstappen and Alex Albon to McLaren’s ‘Meme Team’ of Carlos Sainz Jnr. and Lando Norris, expect a lot of focus on the young drivers who are set to dominate the sport for the next decade.

The rise and fall and rise of Pierre Gasly

One young driver who didn’t quite breakthrough in 2019 was Pierre Gasly. The Frenchman looked completely out of his depth at Red Bull in the first half of last season, so much so that he was demoted back to Toro Rosso with Albon taking his place. At that point it seemed that Gasly’s career was over before it had even begun.

But he bounced back and proved his worth, driving competitively in a car far inferior to the front runners, culminating in a remarkable second place finish in Brazil. Here’s hoping Gasly will reveal how he found the strength to rescue his career from its lowest point.

Tributes to legends

Although we saw a lot of new, exciting faces in F1, the sport sadly lost some special individuals. On the eve of the first race in Australia, Race Director Charlie Whiting, an iconic figure in safety for the past 30 years suddenly died aged 66.

A few months later, three-time world champion Niki Lauda passed away, Mercedes honouring their late non-executive chairman, with a red three-pointed star on their car, something which is being carried on for 2020.

Netflix have also confirmed that one episode will be dedicated to Anthoine Hubert, the Formula 2 driver who was killed during a race in Belgium, aged just 22. Their legacies will live on in the hearts and minds of motorsport fans everywhere.