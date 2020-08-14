One session each as Lewis Hamilton tops Valterri Bottas at Spanish GP FP2

Mercedes not faulting

The Mercedes team are taking more and more confidence as time continues, easing their way to another lockout at the top of the timesheets after FP2 in Spain.

Lewis Hamilton managed to go quicker than teammate Valtteri Bottas by 0.287 seconds, the biggest margin between the pair that we have seen in recent weeks in one lap scenarios.

Unlike the morning session, two cars finished within a second of the silver arrows. Max Verstappen, as per, put his Red Bull in P3 0.821 seconds behind Hamilton. The other being Daniel Ricciardo putting a great performance in his Renault ending up P4 and 0.985 seconds behind the Mercedes.

looking good for Grosjean

The main and certainly largest surprise of the session was Romain Grosjean continuing the pace found in FP1 and sticking the car in P5. Taking many people by surprise by placing the car ahead of the works Ferrari cars.

From Grosjean to his teammate Kevin Magnussen in P16 the gap was six tenths. The margin for error now in the midfield, with Haas seeming to join the fray this weekend, is smaller than ever. Those 11 cars are closer to the Mercedes than anybody else displaying the competitiveness in the midfield.

Sebastian Vettel and Alex Albon again seem to be the anomalies of the field struggling to get close to their teammates which seemed to end in the morning session. The gap grew from this morning especially from Vettel's point of view as he was so close to Charles Leclerc in the morning.

Williams and Alfa Romeo agonisingly close

The teams behind the midfield have become one team less by the looks of it this weekend with Haas taking a step forward. Kimi Raikkonen was only a couple tenths off the back of the midfield with the promise being there to have a strong weekend.

Williams, on the other hand, isn't in the same boat. The team seemed to be on its own at the back which is the first time that can be said this season.

Nicholas Latifi managed to pip teammate George Russell but being over two seconds off the pace of a track that everyone knows so well and is not the longest must look troubling to the team.