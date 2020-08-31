Belgian Grand Prix: Five Talking Points

Formula 1 returned to action this week with an action-packed race as the calendar turned attentions to the Belgian Grand Prix at Spa-Francorchamps.

It was another great week for Lewis Hamilton as he extended his lead at the top of the drivers' standings, finishing ahead of teammate Valtteri Bottas in second and Red Bull's Max Verstappen in third.

As normal service resumed there was a lot of action for fans to sink their teeth into.

From bad to worse for Ferrari

As the season continues to progress, it is clear for all to see that Ferrari are virtually at rock bottom.

The fall from grace of one of the sport's juggernauts has been evident as 'the Prancing Horse' slides further down the slippery slope and although at times this season it has looked as though things could not possibly be worse for Ferrari, this week they hit a new low.

Having started the day in 13th and 14th place, Sebastian Vettel and Charles Leclerc embarrassingly crossed the finish line in the same positions they started.

However, the worst part of all of this is the fact that the pair of drivers never really got going and never looked like mounting a challenge against their closest opponents.

Missed opportunity for Bottas

The past few seasons have provided Formula 1 fans with some spectacular, gritty battles between Mercedes teammates Bottas and Hamilton and the former will be kicking himself that he failed to put up a closer challenge to his victorious colleague.

Bottas finished eight seconds behind race winner Hamilton and it will be a case of what could have been for the Finn having missed a great opportunity to snatch the lead.

After a period behind the safety car, Bottas had a great opportunity to soar past his teammate with a turn of pace, but a lack of urgency meant opportunity missed.

Anthoine's anniversary

With the F1 calendar once again making its way round to the Belgian Grand Prix, this year was a bit different for sombre reasons.

The return to Spa signified the first Grand Prix at the Belgian track since last year's tragic loss of Anthoine Hubert as the world of motorsport continues to mourn the young Formula 2 driver's death a year on.

A series of tributes were dedicated to his memory across F1 and F2 and although the agony of the tragedy remained, fellow drivers certainly did the memory of Anthoine Hubert justice.

The Gasly question

A year on from the first race in which Pierre Gasly and Alex Albon switched places, the question that continues to hang over Red Bull is why they decided to choose Albon in place of Gasly.

Since Albon took the place of Gasly in the Red Bull seat, the latter has outperformed his replacement more often than not and the result of this week's race just further emphasised the questions surrounding Red Bull's decision to switch the two.

Gasly impressed viewers with an admirable eighth place and although Albon finished two places ahead, in a lesser car the performance of Gasly deserved the plaudits that came his way.

Near miss

Formula 1 could have been subject to a devastating crash this week, but thankfully it was a case of a near miss.

As Antonio Giovinazzi lost control and made heavy contact with the wall, his Alfa Romeo was catapulted into the path of George Russell, leaving the Williams driver with no choice but to force his own car into the wall.

As if that was not bad enough, one of the wheels from Giovanazzi's car bounced across the track and into Russell.

Both drivers were able to walk away from the incident unharmed and this crash rams home the reasons why safety measures such as the Halo were brought into the sport as this could have been much worse.