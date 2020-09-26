Hamilton throws down the gauntlet in FP3 to stun opinions before qualifying

Hamilton looking mighty as ever

Lewis Hamilton took a step further in FP3 after finishing 0.776 seconds ahead of Mercedes teammate Valtteri Bottas.

Bottas struggled to get a clean lap in the session so will not be completely without hope, but the gap to his teammate will certainly be concerning.

This session could not have come at a better time for Hamilton who had lagged behind Bottas in both Friday sessions. The battle for pole is going to be unbelievably tight when all is laid out.

Embed from Getty Images

Renault power challenging Red Bull

Carlos Sainz put in an almighty lap time even without the new upgraded front wing that teammate Lando Norris has. Sainz placed his car P3 and only 0.041 behind Bottas.

Behind was Esteban Ocon who would have been challenged by teammate Daniel Ricciardo if it were not for a wing mirror failure keeping him occupied on his fastest run.

Max Verstappen would also have been challenging them after putting in a purple first sector before having to abort his lap.

Behind both Racing Point's seem on pace to be just ahead of a tight battle between Alpha Tauri and Ferrari who will be fighting to get into Q3 come qualifying. Sebastian Vettel putting in a needed good performance to split the Racing Point's giving optimism before qualifying.

Embed from Getty Images

Russell best of the back

George Russell was the only driver in the bottom three teams to get a time in the 1:34s ending up ahead of Romain Grosjean, Nicholas Latifi and Kevin Magnussen.

The Haas and Williams seem ahead of Alfa Romeo this weekend with both drivers lagging back around a tenth off the back of the other two teams.

Alex Albon and Norris finished P19 and P20 as Albon had his fastest time removed and Norris had his only fast lap aborted due to traffic.

All coming together to make qualifying as ever very intriguing.