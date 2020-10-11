Eifel Grand Prix: Five Talking Points

As Formula 1 made its return to the famous Nürgburgring for the first time in seven years, there was plenty of action for fans to sink their teeth into in what was an action-packed weekend of racing.

From record-equaling feats to a first podium, it was anything but a dull affair.

Here is how the race played out.

Return to the Nürburgring

When it was announced that several tracks that many had not expected to feature on the calendar would be utilised this season, amongst places like Imola, Mugello and Portimao, the Nürburgring really got fans excited.

As expected, upon F1's return to the German track for the first time since 2013, the action did not disappoint and viewers were treated to the excitement that has led to calls for a permanent slot in the calendar for the world-famous Nürburgring.

Record-equaling win

If the spectacle of a return to the Nürburgring was not enough to get F1 fans talking, those tuning in were also treated to history in the making.

Victory for Lewis Hamilton meant he equalled Michael Schumacher's victory record as he stormed home to his 91st career win. In recent times it was never in doubt that Hamilton would achieve this feat and it is only a matter of time before he goes one better and beats the record.

The only questions that remain are when and where will he do it?

Championship over?

With Hamilton recording his seventh win of the season this week, the Mercedes driver now leads the Drivers' Championship by a country mile having taken his tally 230 points.

This win now sees him increase the gap between himself and teammate Valtteri Bottas to 69 points with the Finn failing to finish the race.

With Hamilton seemingly getting better and better as the weeks progress, Bottas now has Everest to climb in the race for the championship.

Incredible Hulk

As he returned to action for the second time this season, Nico Hulkenberg has done no less than stake a claim for a seat in 2021.

Despite being a late sub for Lance Stroll and not having any practice of his own, the German crossed the finish line in an impressive seventh place and picked up F1's Driver of the Day.

This performance is as good an advert as any for a regular spot on the 2021 season grid.

Ricciardo's career-high

Although Hamilton's feat was the key talking point from this weekend's racing, Daniel Ricciardo still managed to grab some of the headlines.

The Renault driver had been threatening the podium places for the most part of this season and narrowly missed out on a few occasions.

With many feeling it was only a matter of time before he secured his first podium at Renault, the Aussie posted a superb drive to snatch third place from under the nose of Sergio Perez and achieve what is certainly one of the highlights of his career so far.