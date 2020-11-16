Turkish Grand Prix: Five Talking Points

As the checkered flag confirmed the result of the Turkish Grand Prix, the spotlight was on Lewis Hamilton once again.

The championship leader stormed to victory in a competitive race to seal a record-equaling title and ensure all eyes were on him once more.

Here is how the action unfolded.

Seven heaven

Fans were treated to history in the making once by Hamilton as he grabbed his record-equaling seventh World Championship.

The Mercedes Driver showed just why he is number one as he battled from sixth on the starting grid to win his tenth race of the season and equal Formula 1 Icon Michael Schumacher's title haul.

Having already beaten the German's race win record, Hamilton will now have his sights on title number eight as he continues to sign his name into the history books.

Istanbul here to stay?

With one more slot in the 2021 calendar up for grabs, Istanbul has certainly thrown it's hat in the ring to return for a second season.

The Turkish Grand Prix provided a highly competitive race that will undoubtedly have increased it's chances of a place in next season's schedule.

It may have to fight off competition from Portimao amongst other tracks, however, Istanbul has done its self justice and should at least be considered for next season.

Ferrari in the fight

It was has been a dire season for Ferrari overall, the improvements as of late have been clear to see and this week has undoubtedly been their most successful of the current campaign.

Charles Leclerc managed to finish in fourth place, while teammate Sebastian Vettel impressed viewers as he defied the odds to secure his first podium of the season having finished in third place despite starting the race in 11th.

Although the season as a whole may be a write off for 'the Prancing Horse', there are still positives to take moving forward.

Stroll slips up

Racing Point Driver Lance Stroll missed a golden opportunity to pick up a podium place and will likely be kicking himself over what was frankly a disappointing finish.

The Canadian started in pole position and would have been licking his lips at the prospect of at least a place on the podium at the end of the race.

Having let a 10 second lead slip, Stroll was gradually overtaken by eight of his competitors and was unable to respond as he finished in ninth place.

Red Bull spin away from win

With Mercedes seemingly struggling for the most part of the weekend, Red Bull found themselves in a fantastic position as they began the race.

As Max Verstappen started the race in second with Alex Albon in fourth place, Red Bull had a great opportunity to pip their Mercedes rivals to the big points. However, both Drivers suffered as they spun out and subsequently finished in sixth and seventh.

This was definitely an opportunity missed for Red Bull to get one over on the Mercedes team that have dominated them for the majority of the season so far.