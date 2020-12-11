Abu Dhabi GP - Preview: Who will come out on top in the 2020 finale?

Last time out

Last time out at the Sakhir GP we were treated to one of the most action packed races of a high excitement season. The race would ultimately end with Sergio Perez claiming an unexpected podium, with Frenchman Esteban Ocon in second and fellow Racing Point driver Lance Stroll on the final spot of the podium.

Perez was involved in a first lap incident that would see both Max Verstappen and Charles Leclerc retire from the race, and leaving the Mexican dead last on the grid.

Coming into the race the real news was surrounding three drivers in particular, George Russell, who had swapped his Williams for Lewis Hamilton's Mercedes, Jack Aitken and Pietro Fittipaldi.

All would have a decent debut for their respective teams, however in Russell's case, the young Brit could have been on for a debut win, if not for the mix up during his second pit stop of the race.

This Weekend

The Abu Dhabi race has held the final race of the season since 2009, with 2020 being no different, despite the disruption that this season has seen.

Lewis Hamilton is due to be back in the seat of his Mercedes, following returning a number of negative COVID-19 tests, after missing last weekend due to a positive test. He will be looking to end the season where he secured his seventh world title on a high, with yet another win.

With the final race of the season, we also see a number of goodbyes across the grid, most notably at Haas, with Romian Grosjean and Kevin Magnussen both leaving the team at the end of the season. Another notable absence will be Claire Williams and Frank Williams, who are due to be stepping down from their duties.

A few futures remain unsolved, both Sergio Perez and Alexander Albon will be looking to use the season finale to stake their claim to a race seat at Red Bull.

Despite the title already being decided, there is still one battle that comes down to the last race of the season, the battle for third place in the constructors. Going into the race, three teams could seal the spot, with Racing Point, McLaren and Renault all in the hunt.

The job was made harder for McLaren and Renault, following the double podium for Racing Point in Bahrain, however both teams are still close to the pink clad team.

Session Timings

Friday 11th December

FP1: 9:00 - 10:30

FP2: 13:00 - 14:30

Saturday 12th December

FP3: 10:00 - 11:00

Qualifying: 13:00 - 14:00

Sunday 13th December

Race: 14:10