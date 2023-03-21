Former World Champion Fittipaldi believes 'Ferrari will improve'

Speaking to Italian website kelbet.it, Formula One legend Emerson Fittipaldi spoke about the recent issues surrounding Ferrari.

Ferrari sit 4th overall in the Formula One standings and have been nowhere near the podium thus far, with just one 4th place, a 6th and 7th place as they sit on 28 points, 59 points away from the team top of the standings in Red Bull.

The decline of Ferrari is evident, and during an interview, the former Brazilian world champion Emerson Fittipaldi discussed his thoughts on what is going on at Ferrari.

During this weekend's Saudi Arabian Grand Prix, the Brazilian world champion shared his feelings on Charles Leclerc and how much more demanding it is as he is still frustrated about the 2022 season. He also urged Leclerc to be grateful about having Frederic Vasseur as team principal.

Leclerc is demanding more as he's still frustrated about the 2022 season

Charles Leclerc in action at the Monaco Grand Prix - (Photo: Eric Alonso/GETTY Images)

The situation surrounding Leclerc and Ferrari is long and overdrawn, but after a disappointing 2022, he’ll be looking to put that behind him, explains Fittipaldi.

“I think that Charles is demanding a lot from his team because of what happened last year. He probably felt that the time wasn't completely there because of the issues recently.

“Charles probably lost some confidence in the team and he is frustrated because of last year.

“Now, he should be very grateful to have Frederic Vasseur on the team because he knows how to perform.”

Ferrari needs to look at a package that improves their tyre degradation issues

Ferrari in action at the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix - (Photo: Mark Thompson/GETTY Images)

This season has been a vast contrast to past seasons for Ferrari, as they have completely deteriorated.

In races, they seem to start fast but a lack of urgency has seen them criminally caught up many times, the set-up looks odd and another problem that shows is the tyre degrading issue.

Fittipaldi highlights these issues and explains where Ferrari can improve.

"They (Ferrari) looked fast in the qualifier but they have to improve their performances in the race.

“Again, Charles was good in the qualifier and he was much better than the other guys but I don't think he can perform that well in the race with the current package. Their tire performance with the package they’re running was not ideal. The tires degraded quite easily.

“But I'm sure that Ferrari will improve.”

Fred Vasseur will improve Ferrari - fans have to be patient

Ferrari manager, Frederic Vasseur - (Photo: Eric Alonso/GETTY Images)

It seems to most that the arrival of Fred Vasseur at Ferrari can re-galvanise the team as they look for a surge up the grid.

He will offer something different, fresh impetus and a different style with an aim to cut out the silly mistakes they are making recently.

Fittipaldi echoes this, and he believes the addition of Vasseur will be a massive improvement, but fans need to be patient as an improvement initially will be difficult.

“Frederic Vasseur is the team manager and I'm quite sure that they will improve. He is very experienced.

“I really like Frederic a lot and I think it was a very good idea by Ferrari to get him to take over."

Carlos Sainz's car needs improvement

Ferrari driver, Carlos Sainz - (Photo: Dan Istitene - Formula 1/GETTY Images)

The decline of Carlos Sainz has been there for all to see, and one of the world's best drivers seems to have a devalued car.

This needs to change it seems for him to reach his previous levels, so a better set-up should be imminent



“Carlos has had some very good performances,” explains Fittipaldi.

“He is quite an experienced driver and I think he is on a very good level.

“Of course, each driver has each car set up for themselves but it looks like his car would need some improvement.

"But he is extremely fast and very experienced. He has performed well for many years.”