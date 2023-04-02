Four things we learnt from the 2023 Australian Grand Prix

Max Verstappen crossed the line in Melbourne to take his 37th career victory and establish a 15-point advantage over second in the driver standings, Sergio Perez.

The Dutchman was threatened early on when both Mercedes drivers jumped the Red Bull driver at the start.

However, George Russell lost positions after pitting before a red flag and not long after the Briton's Mercedes engine failed with his car stopping at the end of the pitlane.

Hamilton was easily passed by Verstappen on lap 12 in a swooping move around turn 11 and the two-time world champion led until the chequered flag.

Mercedes are quicker than they think

Before this weekend, there wasn't much confidence from their drivers and the team that they could challenge in the top four.

However, they only proved themselves wrong when they qualified second and third only behind Verstappen.

Mercedes have a decent record at this venue winning four out of the last seven races and it seems that this particular layout suits the design of the W14.

After the race, Hamilton expressed his gratitude towards the team and words of encouragement as it's clear now that he believes that the team can compete this year at the front.

Hamilton celebrating his first podium of the season (Photo by Qian Jun/MB Media/Getty Images).

There is still a long way to go for Mercedes as the gap to Red Bull is still too much of a gap for them and the rest of the field.

The fight seems to be with Aston Martin and the charging Fernando Alonso as Ferrari seems to be struggling for pace.

Reliability never seems to be a recurring issue for the Silver Arrows but after Russell's mechanical failure that ended his race early, the team will be wary of any more reliability issues this year.

Red Bull's pace on the straights is unbeatable

When Verstappen overtook Hamilton to take the race lead, he was already able to pull a plus-two-second lead by the start of the next lap.

We have already seen in Jeddah how quick the Red Bull is on the straights when he made easy work of Hamilton charging through the field.

The pace of the Red Bull with the combination of one the quickest drivers on this year's grid could see another championship wrapped up with races to spare.

Apart from slight braking issues this weekend and last time out in Jeddah, there doesn't seem to be a threat to the constructor and drivers champions right now.

It could be an easy stroll for Verstappen in his bid to win a third world championship in three consecutive seasons.

Aston Martin and Mercedes will be hot on their heels though as they will be looking to end the streak of Red Bull victories.

However, just like the Mercedes reign in the years of 2014 through to 2020 and the early 2000s domination by Ferrari, there are

Red flags could be more common this year

Chaos ensued upon Sunday's race as the red flag was brought out three times.

Alexander Albon brought out the first one when he lost the rear and spun into the barrier bringing his race to an end.

Late on Kevin Magnussen ran wide and hit the barrier at turn two sending debris all over the circuit.

It all went wrong at the restart as six cars were caught up in incidents, including the Alpine pair of Pierre Gasly and Esteban Ocon who collided with each other.

The stewards' decisions were all within good reason, as there was a lot of debris and damage to barriers for each crash.

What seems different is the willingness to not end the race behind the safety car and maximise the amount of racing.

A lot of drivers questioned the second red flag on the radio, especially Alonso who did not want to have to risk his podium with a restart.

From a neutral perspective, the red flag was vital as it created an exciting ending to the grand prix and meant we had as many racing laps as we could have possibly had.

Although this won't have been the reason the stewards called the red flag, it's good to see that they are taking a sensible approach and making the correct decisions.

McLaren have the pace to challenge in the midfield

Lando Norris did not get the best of starts this season, not scoring in either round one or two.

However, he was able to score good points with an impressive sixth-placed finish and the Australian favourite Oscar Piastri finished in eighth at the Albert Park circuit.

McLaren will be looking to build on this momentum as Norris and the team know that finishing lower than fifth is not a step in the right direction.

There were a lot of concerns from supporters that this year could be a step backwards with bad performances in Bahrain and Jeddah.

The team has an exciting pairing this year and the ability of Norris deserves to be fighting near the front of the grid.

Other notable performances this weekend were Nico Hulkenberg finishing seventh in the Haas and Pierre Gasly who was in the top five for most of the race before his crash.

It was a weekend to forget for Ferrari with Charles Leclerc retiring on lap one and Carlos Sainz finishing out of the points due to a five-second time penalty for causing a collision.

Sainz did seem to have pace coming back through the field but the car did not seem to have the pace of either the Mercedes or Aston Martin all weekend.

Looking ahead to the next grand prix, F1 heads to Baku for the Azerbaijan Grand Prix in four weeks.

Red Bull will look to extend their winning run this year and both Mercedes and Aston Martin will be looking to challenge for their very first victory of the season.

If Ferrari could find some pace next race we could have a very interesting and exciting scrap for the podium places.

A battle that could last all season and go down to the very last race of the season.