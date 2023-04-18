'More street circuits the better for F1,' says Fittipaldi

Emerson Fittipaldi before the first practice ahead of the Formula 1 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix at Yas Marina Circuit in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates on November 18, 2022. (Photo by Jakub Porzycki/NurPhoto via Getty Images)

Next week showcases the first F1 street circuit of the year, as the 20 teams head to Azerbaijan. This will be the third of seven street circuits this season as part of a growing trend with more street circuits in the future.

Fittipaldi believes this is the future of racing and a huge statement for the sport, increasing its visibility and bringing more fans.

Speaking to MyBettingSites.co.uk, Fittipaldi said: “Formula 1 makes a big statement by racing inside cities. The whole city, the whole country knows there’s a race.

Fittipaldi continued, “Sometimes at the dedicated circuits, you only see racing fans. In street circuits, the whole city is watching. That’s more important, in my opinion.”

He went on to compare it to how Formula E organises street races and added that these race types are beneficial to the cities too.

“I think like how Formula E is racing mostly in street circuits. For two weeks you close down the whole town. A lot more money and preparation is needed – much more than at a dedicated circuit.

“But, for the city and for the country, it’s a big statement in my opinion.”

A brand new street circuit debuts this season as Las Vegas has its very own track. Fittipaldi exclaimed his excitement toward seeing the cars racing down the strip. He added Vegas is a fantastic place to have a street circuit and that it is a step in the right direction.

“Like Las Vegas is going to be this year. At night, they’re going to stop in Las Vegas because they’ll race on the Strip and the whole city will stop. It will be fantastic and a big statement for Formula 1.

"That’s the right direction Stefano Domenicali and F1 is taking for the future.”

(Photo by Alex Bierens de Haan - Formula 1/Formula 1 via Getty Images)

Vegas joins Saudi Arabia, Azerbaijan, Australia, Miami, Monaco and Singapore in the ranks of ever-growing street circuit races on the calendar with even more expected shortly.

On Checo Perez

One man who will be delighted with the sharp increase in street circuits is Red Bull driver Sergio 'Checo' Perez who has become acclaimed for his performances on street circuits.

Baku 2021 was the scene of Perez's second-ever Grand Prix win ever, Fittipaldi spoke on why he thinks the Mexican excels in these races. Perez sits second in the championship, and the Brazilian legend believes his driving style gives itself well to the demanding street circuits.

“His style of driving fits very well to street races. His record in street races has always been very good.

"When driving a street race you have to be fast and precise and you can’t make any mistakes because the walls and the barriers are there.

“It is a very difficult technique to master driving fast in a street race and he is doing that really well.”

Fittipaldi also hinted that he believes Checo could potentially be viewing an opportunity to usurp his teammates throne.

“Now, Perez is going to be 110% motivated because he has the chance to win the championship. And he knows that. He knows that he has a chance to be the champion.

"I’m sure that he will give it his all now because he believes that he can win.”

Formula 1 returns next week after nearly a month's absence, and from then the races come thick and fast as the season kicks fully into gear.

This interview is brought to you by MyBettingSites. Please gamble responsibly. GamCare offer a free and confidential service for those who may require further support