It was yet another comfortable win for the Red Bull team as they go 122 points clear at the top of the constructors championship after their 1-2 finish at the Miami Grand Prix.

Max Verstappen had to start from ninth in this race, with Charles Leclerc's crash in qualifying bringing out the red flag and stopping Verstappen from attempting his flying lap.

However, he cruised through the midfield and took the lead, eventually finishing five seconds ahead of his teammate Sergio Perez in second and winning driver of the day in the process.

Whereas for Perez, he started on pole position and might be a bit frustrated as to why he didn't finish there.

The Mexican led the first half of the race on a medium-hard tyre strategy, with Verstappen opting for the fresh set of medium tyres later on.

With 10 laps to go, the Dutchman's strategy proved superior and he overtook Perez for the lead, with 'Checo' having to settle for second and lose some ground on his teammate in the title race.

This result puts Verstappen on 119 points in the drivers championship, 14 ahead of Perez as their dominance looks unstoppable.

Here are the quotes from the Red Bull garage:

Max Verstappen ' When you are winning, fans don't like it'

The word to describe Verstappen and his Red Bull team across the season so far is 'inevitable'.

He started back in ninth, but finished the race five seconds clear of his teammate in second.

This maintains their 100% win record, but no team has ever won every single race in the calendar, with this team certainly heading in the right direction.

Their podium celebrations was met with boos from the crowd, with Verstappen believing that it is just part of the sport.

He said: "I think if I was driving at the back nobody will be even doing anything in terms of reaction. I think it's normal when you're winning and they don't like who it is.

Verstappen lifting the trophy after winning in Miami - (Photo by Mark Thompson/Getty Images)

"This is something for me which is absolutely fine as long as I stand on the top, that's for me the most important. I take the trophy home and they go back to their houses and they can have a nice evening."

Despite this reaction, Verstappen still got voted driver of the day as he gained eight positions in order to take home the victory.

This was something he could comment more happily about as he praised his teams strategy.

"Of course yesterday was a bit of a setback. But today, we just kept it calm, kept it clean and for sure, winning from P9 was very satisfying.

"I stayed out of trouble at the beginning and just had a clean race, you know, picking the cars off one by one. I could stay out really long on the hard tyres and that's where I think we made the difference today. Then a good little battle with Checo at the end, which we kept clean, and that's the most important and a great win today."

Sergio Perez - 'I've got to analyse what went wrong'

Despite being on the podium for the 30th time in his career, it was a tough result to take for Sergio Perez as he failed to win the race after claiming pole position in qualifying.

Starting on the Medium tyres seemed to be a problem for the Mexican, with the track degradation being high and the tyres being very fragile.

This meant that rather than racing, he was more concerned about protecting his tyres, something he believes cost him the win.

He said: "I think the Medium tyres were initially really poor, worse than unexpected. I think that really compromised our pace. Honestly, I think Max also had tremendous pace on the Hard tyre and I think I’ve got to analyse what went wrong with today because we simply didn't have the pace.

Perez and Verstappen congratulating one another after the Miami Grand Prix - (Photo by Chris Graythen/Getty Images)

"Max came too close to us and we had a bit of a fight on track, which was quite clean – to the limit, but clean and obviously putting the team first. Again, a great team result, but obviously, today Max deserved the victory because he was the strongest car out there. So well done to Max today."