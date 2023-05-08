Four Things We Learnt From The Miami Grand Prix

RED BULL DOMINANCE CONTINUES

Another impressive weekend from Red Bull as it was another 1-2 for them this weekend. What we can learn is that it doesn’t seem Red Bull are likely to stop their dominance any time soon as Max Verstappen leads the drivers championship and his teammate Sergio Perez right behind him in second place but with these results will it lead to some tension in the Red Bull team?



ALONSO IS STILL GOING

Fernando Alonso secured his 4th podium this season after missing out in Baku last week. Alonso is still keen to hopefully get a win this season as he keeps pushing for it after getting consecutive podiums. What we can learn is that Alonso and Aston Martin are still pushing for something this season and beating the top teams like Ferrari and Mercedes.

ALPINE’S GOOD PERFORMANCE

Both Alpine drivers had a good race this weekend. Both Esteban Ocon and Pierre Gastly finished in the points giving them a good fight for the mid table teams and promising hopes going forward for the season. What we learnt is that it’s not too late to cancel out the Alpine team as their drivers are still keen to perform for the team and still finish in a good position in the drivers championship.



MCLAREN STRUGGLES

Another disappointing race for the McLaren team this season with both drivers finishing outside the points and even Oscar Piastri even getting lapped in the race. We can learn that McLaren are still having the season they didn’t hope for but should be looking to turn it around soon with possible changes to the car.

The next race will be the first Italian GP of the season and is held between 19-21st of May.