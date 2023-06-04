Spanish Grand Prix: Constructors and Driver Ratings

Despite a close encounter on the opening lap with Ferrari's Carlos Sainz, Max Verstappen fought him off well and continuously extended his gap to win the Barcelona. The win extends his lead at the top of the championship.

Teammate Sergio Perez began the race in 11th place, after a poor qualifying session, but managed to recover well and finish in a very respectable fourth place.

The Mercedes' had an excellent race as they finished with a double podium for the first time since the 2022 Sao Paulo Grand Prix. George Russell in particular showcased his brilliant technique and skill as he climbed from 12th on the grid to finish third.

Only one penalty was given out in the race, which saw Yuki Tsunoda receive five seconds after forcing Zhou Guanyu off the track on lap 59.

Now we will take a look into each driver and constructor's performance and rate them out of ten.

Red Bull: 8/10

Max Verstappen: 10/10

Sergio Perez: 7/10

Max Verstappen once again had a flawless race as he claimed the win in Spain. That's Verstappen's fifth victory this season and sees the Dutchman edge ever closer to his third world championship. Verstappen returned to the circuit he recorded his first-ever Formula One win and repeated that feat today. Verstappen also took home the extra point for the fastest lap of the race.

Sergio Perez began the race in 11th place after a second consecutive poor qualifying session, after his crash last week in Monaco. The Mexican navigated the field well and bought his Red Bull home to finish in fourth place. A very respectable race from Checo but he will be disappointed he was not able to gain a podium place.

The weekend sees Red Bull extend their lead in the constructor's championship, with both drivers bringing home a good points haul.

Mercedes: 10/10

Lewis Hamilton: 10/10

George Russell: 10/10

What a weekend of improvement for Mercedes. Lewis Hamilton managed the race excellently to finish second, after placing fourth in qualifying. A particular highlight of the seven-time world champion's race was a brilliantly executed overtake on Ferrari's Carlos Sainz to take P2.

George Russell ran a stellar race, climbing from 12th on the grid to finish in third place. Both cars showed a very good pace this weekend, with both drivers registering the fastest laps at multiple points in the race. The result equals George's best-ever finish in Barcelona, where he finished in third place last season.

Mercedes celebrate their double podium - (Photo by Emmanuele Ciancaglini/Ciancaphoto Studio/Getty Images)

Mercedes have come on leaps and bound this season and their double podium place sees them overtake Aston Martin in the constructors championship. A very good weekend for the Brackley-based team.

Aston Martin: 4/10

Fernando Alonso: 3/10

Lance Stroll: 4/10

Fernando Alonso came into his home race weekend with high expectations, hoping to chase his 33rd win in Formula One. However, the Spaniard qualified in eighth and only finished in seventh place, his worst result this season. However, this is Fernando's best result in Barcelona since 2014, where he finished sixth for Ferrari. A backwards step for Alonso after his second-place finish at Monaco.

Lance Stroll qualified in fifth place and lost a position to finish in sixth. The Canadian had a very underwhelming race with very little action.

The result sees the team take home their lowest points haul this season (when both drivers have finished). A big step backwards for Aston Martin. A one-off result or perhaps something more worrying for the British outfit?

Ferrari: 2/10

Carlos Sainz: 3/10

Charles Leclerc: 4/10

Carlos Sainz came into the race with high hopes of a potential win or at least a podium finish after getting second place in qualifying. However, in his home race, the Spaniard lost three places in the race and finished in fifth place.

A frustrated Carlos Sainz after his 5th place finish - (Photo by Dan Istitene - Formula 1/Formula 1 via Getty Images)

Charles Leclerc began the race in the pit lane and 19th place, after taking a gearbox penalty and an extremely poor showing in qualifying. The Monegasque driver did gain places and finished in 11th place. This is his worst result of the season (excluding retirements).

With only one driver in the points and finishing lower than his grid position Ferrari will be extremely disappointed with this weekend's result in Spain.

Alpine: 5/10

Esteban Ocon: 5/10

Pierre Gasly: 6/10

After his brilliant third-place finish last weekend, Ocon could not repeat that feat today. The Frenchman began the race in 6th, but a slow pit stop hindered him heavily, causing him to finish in eighth place. Despite this, eighth is still equal to Ocon's second-best finish of the season.

His teammate Pierre Gasly started in tenth place, after receiving a six-place grid penalty in qualifying. Gasly managed to maintain his position and finish in tenth place. The French driver had several highlights, including two well-executed overtakes on Leclerc and Magnussen; as well as recording the fastest lap of the race.

Recording a double points finish, Alpine will be relatively happy with the race and were able to extend their lead on Mclaren in the constructor's championship.

Mclaren: 1/10

Lando Norris: 1/10

Oscar Piastri: 3/10

After qualifying third place, Lando Norris will have had high hopes heading into the race this afternoon. However, contact with Sainz on the opening lap forced Norris to pit for a new front wing and it was backwards from then onwards. Norris would finish 17th place, equaling his worst result this season; where he has finished four times. This is his worst result in Formula One at the Spanish Grand Prix.

Oscar Piastri was competitive throughout the race and was in the points for a portion of the afternoon, however, the Australian could only finish in 11th place after starting on the grid in ninth.

Mclaren were described as 'one lap wonders' this weekend by Martin Brundle and it was clear to see. No points gained means an all-round failure for the team and a big step in the wrong direction, after showing positive signs last weekend.

Haas: 1/10

Nico Hulkenburg: 1/10

Kevin Magnussen: 1/10

What an awful weekend for Haas. After qualifying seventh, Nico Hulkenberg would have had high hopes that he could secure a points finish, however, he could only manage 15th; dropping eight places. This equals his worst result at Barcelona.

Kevin Magnussen qualified 17th and finished one place worse off in 18th. This is his worst result ever at Barcelona in Formula One and his worst finish this season (excluding retirements).

A terrible weekend where Haas receive no points, despite the promise Hulkenburg showed in qualifying.

Alfa Romeo: 6/10

Zhou Guanyu: 7/10

Valterri Bottas: 1/10

Zhou Guanyu had a very decent race this afternoon, finishing in ninth place after qualifying 13th. This equals his best finish of the season and his first-ever finish at Barcelona in his Formula One Career.

Valtteri Bottas had a dreadful afternoon. The Finnish driver came in 19th place, his worst-ever result in his ten-year Formula One career. He has only had one points finish this year, making this a season to forget.

Alfa Romeo will be happy with Zhou's performance and gaining points in the constructor's championship is a massive positive. The result means the Swiss-Italian team are now level on points with Haas in the constructor's championship. Bottas will quickly want to put this race behind him.

AlphaTauri: 5/10

Yuki Tsunoda: 6/10

Nyck De Vries: 4/10

Despite not finishing in the points, Yuki Tsunoda had a very competitive race and showed his talents with some good overtaking. He qualified 15th and managed to climb to 12th place.

Nyck De Vries had yet another very uninspiring weekend, leaving Helmut Marko with a big decision to make regarding the Dutchman's future. After a decent race in Monaco last week that pleased Marko, De Vries finished in 14th place, meaning he neither gained nor lost a position to his 14th in qualifying and finishing only one position worse off from last week. The Dutch rookie is still yet to record a single point this season, whereas teammate Yuki Tsunoda has managed two.

No points gained can only be a disappointing result for AlphaTauri. The result leaves them only ahead of Williams in the constructor's championship.

Williams: 2/10

Alexander Albon: 2/10

Logan Sargent: 1/10

Alexander Albon finished in 16th place, equaling his worst result this season so far. The Thai driver struggled with pace but did gain two places on his 18th place on the starting grid.

Logan Sargent started 20th and finished 20th. There's little more to say than that, the American has found it difficult in his rookie Formula One season.

No points for Williams again means they are rock bottom of the constructors and have not recorded any points this season. Another dire result for the team.