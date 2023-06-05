Hamilton: 'We are learning more and more about the car'

The Spanish Grand Prix proved to be a great match for the new Mercedes car, but they still finish behind the dominant Red Bull of Max Verstappen.

Lewis Hamilton finished 2nd with his teammate, George Russell, right behind him in 3rd after a mixed Saturday for both drivers.

Hamilton qualified 4th and Russell had issues finding pace, meaning he started the race in 12th.

They both started on the soft tyre, with Russell moving up to P7 on the opening few laps and Hamilton grabbing a podium spot from Lance Stroll after a small touch with Lando Norris.

Running a comfortable 2nd and 3rd after the midway point, the team were belated with their first true race test of the upgrades.

This was the first double podium for Mercedes after Brazil last year, and they move up to P2 in the championship with a massive points haul.

Hamilton: "I feel incredibly grateful for the team"

A consistent top 10 finish streak continues with Hamilton's highest finish since Australia, where he also finished 2nd.

(Photo by JAVIER SORIANO/AFP via Getty Images)

After Spain, he said: "I am so happy after today. I didn’t expect us to come here this weekend and finish second. I was able to keep everything under control today.

"We couldn’t keep up with the Red Bull of Max as they are in another league, but this is still a really positive result."

He also commended George on a great charge towards the front of the field.

"For George to come through from P12 to P3 is also spectacular. I feel incredibly grateful to the whole Team, everyone back at the factory to Team LH all over the world who are always sticking by me."

Talking about the changes to the car, he seemed optimistic and hoped it would stay this way.

"We are learning more and more about the car. I am hoping that the car continues to be like it was this weekend. I am hoping from here onwards we are in a good place.

"For sure, there will be some circuits where the car isn’t quite in the right window but hopefully the next few races should suit us."

Russell: "I had a lot of confidence that I could move forward"

With just one DNF this season, Russell has been keeping up with Hamilton and stands just 12 points behind him.

He was P3 in the race after just 35 laps and stayed there until the end.

He said: "It was a pretty good race today! This morning, I had a lot of confidence that I could move forward from P12 and thought that P5 or P6 was achievable. After a good start, our pace was just there from the very beginning.

"We knew after Friday that we had good race pace, but you can never be 100 per cent sure if it will translate to the Grand Prix. I was really pleased it did, I was able to make some good overtakes and bring it home on the podium."

(Photo by Bagu Blanco / Pressinphoto / Icon Sport)

Right now, he said, the target for the team is to get closer to Red Bull and fight for the top spot once again.

"We had a strong race here last year, so the next couple of races will be key to see if we can consistently produce results like this and close the gap to Red Bull."

Toto Wolff: "We are a good team at grinding away"

Team Principal Toto Wolff was happy with the direction of the team, pushing forward from a difficult start to the season.

Mercedes were the only team to go with the no-sidepods design last season, and they stayed with it until Miami this year.

"We took a decision to go in another direction early in the season; it was a risky move, but everyone has just pushed forward and we’ve got a good race car. We now need to just keep chipping away.

"We are a good Team at grinding away; once there is a clear direction we just go for it. Let’s keep our expectations real though."

Like many other teams, he still thinks that Red Bull are untouchable at this point in the season.

"We’ve got a long way to go to catch Red Bull but it’s good to see we are moving in the right direction."

The team now looks ahead to the Canadian Grand pr